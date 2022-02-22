ICYMI: Joel Embiid takes a picture with the guy from the 'Hater's funeral' meme he tweeted when Ben Simmons was traded

Amid all the excitement of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, a relatively iconic meeting took place between All-Star starter Joel Embiid and the guy from the "Hater's Funeral" meme. The man in the meme happens to be the CEO of Dirty Money Entertainment, Big Fendi.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



(via Embiid linked up with the guy from the meme he tweeted when Ben was traded(via @bigfendi Embiid linked up with the guy from the meme he tweeted when Ben was traded 😂(via @bigfendi) https://t.co/7OrzGfo1E6

The two took a photo together following the All-Star Game. While this may seem like an ordinary encounter given the number of celebrities in attendance, the meeting gains value when the context is considered.

With all the drama surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers organization earlier this season, Embiid and his team found themselves playing without their star point guard.

While this was a cause for frustration within the franchise, the 76ers made several attempts to woo the All-Star guard to return and play for the side. However, things changed at the trade deadline.

After months of impasse, the Philadelphia 76ers traded Ben Simmons and a few other players to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden.

The news of the blockbuster trade took the basketball world by storm. With several reactions coming from fans and experts, Joel Embiid made his thoughts on the matter clear with a simple tweet:

Embiid lived up to his name as a social media troll when he tweeted this picture. The photo was originally posted by Big Fendi when he attended the funeral of one of his biggest haters.

Captioned with the hashtag, "#RipBoZo," Embiid made sure his message went across in a very subtle manner. When asked about the significance of the tweet, the 76ers superstar hilariously feigned ignorance and said it was just "a good picture."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Joel Embiid on his viral tweet once the Ben Simmons trade happened:



"I just saw the picture on the internet. I thought he was well-dressed, he had a nice suit on, good-looking. He had some swag, I thought it was a good picture" Joel Embiid on his viral tweet once the Ben Simmons trade happened:"I just saw the picture on the internet. I thought he was well-dressed, he had a nice suit on, good-looking. He had some swag, I thought it was a good picture" https://t.co/UoVFVoeW3N

With the trade finalized, the Philadelphia 76ers will look forward to seeing Joel Embiid share the floor with James Harden in the near future.

Joel Embiid's dominant performance this season

Joel Embiid attempts to finish over multiple defenders

With Ben Simmons unavailable for the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the season, Joel Embiid was the only superstar on the roster. Although Embiid has proven himself to be a capable and gifted big man in the past, this season has seen him take a huge step forward.

Given his versatile skillset, Embiid is virtually one of the toughest players to guard. His size and strength make him a beast at the low post. His nimble footwork and comfortable ball handling also make him an equally potent threat on the open floor.

However, the most impressive aspect of his game is his ability to adapt. With the addition of James Harden, Embiid has already started taking moves out of the All-Star guard's bag in-game.

Steve Jones Jr. @stevejones20 goodness gracious Joel Embiid. Man turned a post up into a step back 3. goodness gracious Joel Embiid. Man turned a post up into a step back 3. https://t.co/ttcJua71OI

Embiid currently leads the league in scoring with an average of 29.6 points per game. He also averaged 11.2 rebounds per game. The 27-year old is enjoying an MVP-caliber season as he has led the 76ers to a 35-23 record.

Joel Embiid has been paired alongside talented players such as Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris all season. He will definitely look forward to being paired with a gifted running mate like James Harden after the All-Star break.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh