ICYMI: LeBron James struggles to control his laughter during Macy Gray's performance of the "Star-Spangled Banner" at the All-Star Game

54-year-old musician Macy Gray performed the United States National Anthem before the NBA All-Star Game and LeBron James was seen trying to contain his laughter.
"The Star-Spangled Banner" isn't performed like most national anthems, as it has no fixed tune or tone. Everyone has their own version of the anthem, and naturally, a few of them are bound to sound funny.
The camera zoomed in on Steph Curry and LeBron James during Macy Gray's performance and everyone caught James sneakily smiling and trying to hide his face.
The image wasn't just shown on the TNT broadcast but on the jumbotron in the arena as well. All 19,000+ fans in attendance saw their hometown King James trying to control his laughter.
Musician Macy Gray went on Instagram hours before the event and told her fans that she is "nervous as f**k".
She was afraid to mess up the lyrics and her biggest fear came true as the arena noticed James laughing during the performance. She said:
"Hey y'all, wish me luck tonight...I'm singing the anthem at the basketball All-Star game...Anyway, I'm nervous AF...Inside, I'm like, 'F***,' because, you know, it's a lot of words. So the biggest fear is that you'll mess up. And then there's no chorus....I'm nervous as f***. I can't even lie."
This isn't the first time that NBA stars have tried to hide their laughs and smiles during the national anthem. Former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.
Not only James, but also stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Karl-Anthony Towns, and several others were all seen controlling their laughter.
Steph Curry explodes for 50 points and LeBron James sinks game-winner at the All-Star game
The two kids from Akron, Ohio, put on a show for the Cleveland fans.
LeBron James and Steph Curry were born in the same hospital in Akron and they share that unique connection proudly. Both stars have jokingly suggested that there is something in Akron's water.
Steph Curry won the Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP after erupting for 50 points and sinking a record-shattering 16 three-pointers.
The previous single-game All-Star record for most threes was nine set by Paul George. Curry obliterated that mark, hitting a whopping seven more threes than George did.
The scorching hot Golden State Warriors superstar went 16-22 from beyond the arc. However, he later admitted that his legs got fatigued.
He missed his last six shots in a row and when the team needed a bucket to win the game, James stepped up with a game-winning fadeaway.
The duo of Steph Curry and LeBron James is undefeated (2-0) in All-Star Games.
