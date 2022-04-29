ICYMI: Luka Doncic finishes off Utah Jazz in style, sarcastically waves "Bye bye" to the Jazz crowd as Dallas Mavericks advance to the next round of NBA Playoffs

Luka Doncic finished things off in style as he fired back at the audience from the floor at Vivint Arena after the Dallas Mavericks came up with a 98-96 win to seal a first-round series win against the Utah Jazz.

In an extremely close Game 6 result, Doncic was visibly animated as he walked around the floor sarcastically waving "Bye bye" to the dispersing audience in Utah.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Luka had to let Jazz fans know after the win "Bye bye!"Luka had to let Jazz fans know after the win "Bye bye!" 👋Luka had to let Jazz fans know after the win https://t.co/QSDZqzhCfh

Displaying the emotions that had built over the course of the intense and heated contest, the Mavericks superstar had to return the favor to the hostile Jazz crowd.

Although the Slovenian wonderkid was hyped from the first-round win, he graciously walked over to shake hands and console Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell after the game.

Having faced several first-round exits in his young career, Luka Doncic appears to be extremely thrilled to see his team through to the second-round. After missing the first three games of the series due to injury as well, Doncic will look to stay healthy and lead the Mavericks to a deep playoff run.

Luka Doncic leads the Dallas Mavericks past the Utah Jazz

Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell after the Mavericks' win

The Dallas Mavericks came away with a series clincher in Utah on Thursday night. However, the journey has been anything but easy.

Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the series due to a calf strain. With Doncic out of the rotation, many were convinced that the Mavs were in for a sweep to see their postseason come to an end. However, Dallas found a way to dominate as they won Games 2 and 3 behind stellar performances by Jalen Brunson.

Although Doncic's return in Game 4 was greeted with disappointment, the following game saw the Slovenian put on an absolute clinic against Utah. Leading the Mavericks to wins in Game 5 and 6, Dallas saw Doncic lead the side with extreme conviction.

While the superstar is known for his passionate disposition on the floor, his antics on the floor were far more noteworthy in this series.

Routinely mocking Jazz players and the fans in attendance, the animosity that culminated over the course of the series really came to fruition in Game 6.

With the win, the Mavericks moved past the first-round for the first time in Luka Doncic's tenure with the side. While the accomplishment itself will be well-received, the journey ahead is arduous to say the least.

Coming up against the Phoenix Suns in the second-round, the Mavericks will need to function at maximum capacity. Considering that the side were swept by the Suns in the regular-season, their odds aren't looking great.

But given the form Doncic and Brunson are in, while additionally factoring in the uptick in defense, the Mavericks may put up a competitive fight against the Suns.

Edited by Diptanil Roy