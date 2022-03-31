ICYMI: Michael Jordan sends former teammate Scott Williams bunch of North Carolina gear as wholesome gesture

Michael Jordan played for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels from 1981 to 1984 before becoming a superstar for the Chicago Bulls in the NBA. With UNC facing rivals Duke Blue Devils in this year's NCAA Final Four, Jordan sent a bunch of Tar Heel merchandise to a former Bulls teammate, Scott Williams.

Williams played alongside Jordan from 1990 to 1993, winning three NBA championships together. Williams also played for UNC from 1986 to 1990. With the Tar Heels playing in the Final Four, Williams shared on his Twitter account that he sent a text to "His Airness" about the possibility of getting any UNC gear.

Scott Williams @scottwill42 🤍

#GDTBATH

#CarolinaFamily 🏽

#TYMJ

#FinalFour When you text your big brother Michael Jordan your entire crew’s sizes cause you need Carolina gear in sizes up to XXXXLT for the Final Four & he hits you back with “I’m On It” you know you are blessed! When you text your big brother Michael Jordan your entire crew’s sizes cause you need Carolina gear in sizes up to XXXXLT for the Final Four & he hits you back with “I’m On It” you know you are blessed! 💙🤍#GDTBATH #CarolinaFamily 💪🏽#TYMJ#FinalFour https://t.co/jQRWwdrtfz

Jordan came through in the clutch once again, sending Williams a bunch of UNC gear, including shirts and shoes. Williams was ecstatic with the gifts he received for himself and his crew.

Here's a look at the items Jordan sent his former teammate:

North Carolina is set to play Duke on Saturday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. If the Tar Heels defeat their rivals, it would be the final game in the historic coaching career of Mike Krzyzewski.

The Tar Heels have an overall record of 28-9 this season but were only the number eight seed. They qualified for the Final Four after beating the Saint Peter's Peacocks 69-49 in the Elite Eight.

Meanwhile, Duke has a better record (32-6) than UNC this season. They are the number two seed, coming off an impressive 78-69 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. North Carolina leads Duke in the all-time matchup 142–115.

Michael Jordan hit game-winner for UNC 40 years ago

Michael Jordan. (Photo: UNC Athletics)

Michael Jordan was just a freshman for the UNC Tar Heels when he made the game-winning jump shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game against Georgetown Hoyas on Mar. 29, 1982.

It was Jordan's first iconic shot, giving the Tar Heels their second NCAA title. The game-winner, according to Jordan himself, was a major turning point in his basketball career.

"That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan," Jordan said.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife



40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA



“That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.”40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionship “That was the birth of Michael Jordan. Before that, I was Mike Jordan.” 40 years ago today, the UNC freshman made this game-winner vs Georgetown in the 1982 NCAA #NationalChampionshiphttps://t.co/2FoU7jjIUG

Jordan would play three years at UNC, averaging 17.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 54.0%. He would enter the 1984 NBA Draft and get selected third overall by the Chicago Bulls.

"His Airness" displayed his scoring prowess in his early days with the Bulls. However, was unable to win against the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Detroit Pistons. Jordan eventually took the next step in the 1990s, dominating the decade by winning six NBA championships.

Jordan is not just a basketball legend, but he's the main reason why the sport became popular worldwide. He has been the inspiration for many former and current NBA players, paving the way for Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and many more. His impact on the game, both on and off the court, is unmatched.

Edited by Bhargav