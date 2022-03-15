ICYMI: Paolo Banchero shows why he is worth the hype, drops a stellar, 18 point and 11 rebound performance for Duke against Miami

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero has wowed fans throughout the season. Coming into the year, the forward was considered a candidate to be in the top three of the 2022 NBA draft. After a strong opening month, many thought he could be in the running for the first overall selection.

The 19-year-old forward continues to showcase his impressive combination of strength and offensive versatility. Listed at 6-foot-10, 250 pounds, Banchero has the quickness and power to be a multi-level scorer at the next level.

After Banchero's impressive 18-point, 11-rebound performance against Miami, ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony gave him a ringing endorsement.

"Paolo Banchero showed what makes him the potential No.1 pick," Givony tweeted.

"Paolo Banchero showed what makes him the potential No. 1 pick with an outstanding all-around performance leading Duke to the championship of the ACC tournament. 18 points, 11 rebounds, 4 assists and quite a few highlights demonstrating his impressive skill-level and versatility."

Paolo Banchero and Duke preparing for NCAA Tournament

Duke Blue Devils freshman Paolo Banchero at the 2022 Men's ACC Basketball Tournament

Duke freshman Paolo Banchero has the offensive versatility to be a dangerous weapon at the next level. He's considered a favorite to hear his name called within the top three selections of the 2022 NBA draft. NBA scouts and personnel rave about the talented 19-year-old, as he's shown the ability to take over a game with his scoring ability regularly.

The next test for Banchero will be on the biggest stage. Duke is slotted as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Blue Devils play No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton (21-10) on Friday.

A lengthy March Madness run could see Banchero challenge for the draft's No. 1 selection. The top of the draft is expected to feature players like Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr., Banchero will have the opportunity to send a statement to NBA executives in the tournament.

ACC Network @accnetwork Paolo Banchero

Zion Williamson

Marvin Bagley III

Jay Williams



The only Paolo BancheroZion WilliamsonMarvin Bagley IIIJay WilliamsThe only @DukeMBB freshmen with multiple double-doubles in the ACC Tourney over the last 25 seasons 🔹 Paolo Banchero🔹 Zion Williamson🔹 Marvin Bagley III🔹 Jay WilliamsThe only @DukeMBB freshmen with multiple double-doubles in the ACC Tourney over the last 25 seasons 😈 https://t.co/EQY05y4dgD

In his last six games, Banchero has averaged 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 53.7%, including 38.1% from 3-point range.

Fans will be watching closely as it will be the final NCAA Tournament for legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski. With Banchero leading the charge, it could be the start of a lengthy tournament showing.

Banchero was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Rookie of the Year and made the All-ACC first team.

His parents met while at the University of Washington. His mother, Rhonda Smith, was Washington's all-time leading scorer. She was selected in the third round of the WNBA draft, playing in that league and overseas. His father, Mario, played tight end for the Huskies football team.

