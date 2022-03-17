ICYMI: Patrick Beverley reignites rivalry with Russell Westbrook, calls him “trash” during LA Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley got one over longtime rival Russell Westbrook following the Minnesota Timberwolves' 124-104 win over the LA Lakers on Wednesday. Beverley and Westbrook have been at loggerheads for the last few years. The former reignited their beef after calling the latter "trash" after making a successful defensive play when they went head-to-head.

Here's a clip of Beverley talking trash to Westbrook (via Bleacher Report):

"He's trash!" yelled Beverley to the crowd.

Beverley and Westbrook's beef was in the news again recently when the former claimed the latter ruined his image in the league in 2019 when the Lakers star said that Beverley "tricked" people into believing he plays defense.

Russell Westbrook finished the game with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists. The former MVP winner has struggled heavily this year and has been criticized the most for the LA Lakers' disappointing performances.

LA will need the guard to contribute more on offense and be a consistent secondary scoring option as finding an alternate go-to option aside from LeBron James has been an issue for the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Patrick Beverley and LA Lakers star Russell Westbrook go back and forth after the game

Russell Westbrook said he was unfazed by the trash-talking directed towards him by Minnesota Timberwolves players. During the post-game conference, the 33-year-old hit back at Patrick Beverley and Co., saying:

"They weren't talking to me... Nobody over there has done anything in this league... They won a game, happy for them, (I'll) move on to the next one." (via Harrison Faigen)

Beverley, who has been known to be a vocal presence, had a few things to say in Westbrook's direction as well, tweeting:

"Playoffs every year. 2 western conference finals with 2 different Teams, individual stats or team stats? I thought it was a team sport??"

Patrick Beverley @patbev21



"Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league."



Russell Westbrook on the Timberwolves' trash talk:"Their trash talking doesn't bother me. Nobody over there has done anything in this league."

Russell Westbrook and the LA Lakers find themselves in a tough spot. They have fallen ten games below the .500 mark and could face the possibility of not making it to the play-in tournament if they can't find a way to win games regularly. The 11th seeded San Antonio Spurs are only 2.5 games behind the Lakers at the moment.

Meanwhile. Patrick Beverley's Minnesota Timberwolves, who are seeded seventh in the West, closed the gap between them and sixth-seeded Denver Nuggets to 2.5 games. They are very much in contention to enter the playoffs without having to play the play-in tournament.

