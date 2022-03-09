ICYMI: Rare Kawhi Leonard sighting during Warriors-Clippers pre-game, the 'Klaw' looks in good shape ahead of the playoffs

Kawhi Leonard was seen pulling up some shots during pre-game preparations ahead of the LA Clippers' game against the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center. The two-time Finals MVP suffered an ACL injury during the second-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz. Although the Clippers bagged a win in the series, the news of him being out for a while proved to be too costly for them.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. Kawhi Leonard out on the court a couple hours before tip in SF going through a shooting routine. Playoffs five weeks away. https://t.co/P871PHfR40

The 31-year-old played well for the Clippers in the playoffs, averaging 30.4 PPG on 57.3 % shooting from the field. He led the team in a comeback against the Jazz during the Conference semifinals, but hurt his knee during Game 4. The team confirmed Kawhi Leonard's ACL injury only after their loss to the Phoenix Suns in the Conference Finals.

He is expected to be out for the season, but reports have emerged that the Klaw's recovery has been speedy and he could be back in action this season. TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes provided an update on Kawhi Leonard where he said:

"Kawhi Leonard participated in a rigorous pregame workout that lasted well over an hour... Clippers are being cautious and issuing a timetable on him/PG. Ty Lue said if they can't be back regular season, then probably not safe to bring them back for playoffs.”

The Clippers are currently placed eighth in the Western Conference with a 34-32 record. They have been resilient and have done well without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. However, with both of them on the team, they will certainly be a tough side to stop.

The video of Kawhi shooting will get the Clippers fans excited. There are still five weeks left in the playoffs and if he somehow is able to make it in time, the Clippers will definitely fancy their chances of making a deep playoff run.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly It would seem Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are, in fact, difference makers. It would seem Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are, in fact, difference makers. https://t.co/IKrAgovS7X

How much of an impact will Kawhi Leonard's return have on the LA Clippers?

Los Angeles Clippers v Golden State Warriors

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players in the history of the game. He is a defensive ace and also provides tremendous help on the offensive end. The two-time NBA champion averaged 24.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 5.2 RPG in 52 regular-season games last season. Leonard carried his regular-season brilliance into the playoffs and led the Clippers to a comeback against the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz.

ً @nicknbanaylst Kawhi Leonard Down 3-2 To Luka and the Mavs, with his Legacy On the Line: Kawhi Leonard Down 3-2 To Luka and the Mavs, with his Legacy On the Line: https://t.co/dkMrj9e4HF

Paul George did a great job in his absence during the playoffs. But things would have been a lot more interesting if the Clippers had Leonard during the Conference Finals. The team has stepped up its defensive game and certainly looks determined to make the playoffs this year as well.

Leonard's ability in the postseason is known to all and his return will certainly bolster the unit instantly. He alongside Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris sr. would definitely be able to lead the Clippers deep into the playoffs.

However, the franchise would not want to rush anything as an ACL injury is not something that can be taken lightly. Only after his complete recovery will they be willing to let Kawhi be back on the team.

