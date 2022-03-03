ICYMI: Shaquille O'Neal asks Jamal Crawford if he can still suit up for LA Lakers, the 3-time Sixth Man of the Year winner gives an intriguing response

Former three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Jamal Crawford believes he can be an impactful player for the struggling LA Lakers. Hall of Famer Allen Iverson was surprised to see the former LA Clippers guard on Tuesday in the NBA on TNT set alongside Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade. He tweeted asking for an explanation as to why Crawford isn't on an NBA team right now.

Allen Iverson @alleniverson How the hell Jamal Crawford not on a team!!! Smh @NBAonTNT How the hell Jamal Crawford not on a team!!! Smh @NBAonTNT

Discussing Iverson's tweet with fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal, Crawford said he would be ready to make a comeback and give the struggling LA Lakers 20 points in 20 minutes.

"Can you play right now for the Lakers?" asked O'Neal. "Yeah easy," replied Crawford. "I can give you 20 if you want in 20 minutes, any minute you get me it was a point, guarantee."

O'Neal confirmed Jamal Crawford's response by asking him if he could give the Lakers 20 points in 20 minutes, to which Crawford, without any hesitation, replied saying:

"Yes, whatever you want, put in your order, I'll get you what you're looking for."

41-year-old Crawford is renowned for his time in the NBA as one of the league's best 6th men. He was also one of the best ball-handlers during his time as an active player.

Crawford played 19 full seasons in the NBA. He represented the Bulls, Knicks, Warriors, Hawks, Clippers, Timberwolves, Suns and the Nets during his career. He averaged 14.6 points per game across 1327 appearances.

LA Lakers continue to struggle post-All-Star break

There was plenty of optimism surrounding the LA Lakers turning things around post the All-Star break. They recorded an emphatic win over the Utah Jazz entering the All-Star weekend but failed to carry that momentum after the break. LA is currently on a three-game losing streak.

They came close to beating the Clippers and Mavericks but were blown out by the underperforming Pelicans. The LA Lakers have had problems against underwhelming teams this year. They have appeared over-confident in those matches, which has led to them losing on several occasions.

LeBron James and Co. need to play harder consistently if they are to make a turnaround. They have 15 of their next 21 games on the road and it will be an uphill task for them to finish the regular season strong. The LA Lakers also have the second-toughest schedule remaining, so there is very little margin for error.

Nevertheless, Frank Vogel's side have fared decently against playoff-bound teams previously. They will be hoping to respond to this challenge and enter the postseason on a high note.

