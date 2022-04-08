ICYMI: Shaquille O'Neal hilariously snitches on Jamal Crawford for accidentally breaking a camera during a shootout on Inside The NBA sets 

The Inside the NBA crew was in the middle of a shootaround on the TNT sets on Thursday, with Jamal Crawford, Dwayne Wade, and Shaquille O'Neal all having a go at it. A hilarious moment emerged when Crawford missed a shot and the ball bounced off the board and hit one of the cameras as he produced a 'Shaqtin' moment in the process.

Replays showed Shaq's reaction to the incident, which left the rest of the analysts in splits as he pointed the finger towards Crawford, showing the camera crew that the former Sixth Man of the Year winner was the one to blame for the damage. Dwyane Wade hilariously called Shaquille O'Neal out for his reaction, calling the latter a snitch. Here's a clip of the incident (via NBA on TNT):

"Snitches get stitches," said Wade.

Wade himself had a loud reaction to the incident as he initially celebrated Crawford's miss, which quickly turned into a shock for the former Miami Heat star as the camera lens shattered into pieces.

Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal make sure Inside the NBA continues to grab attention in the absence of regulars

Dwayne Wade and Jamal Crawford go head-to-head during their playing days years ago during the Miami Heat v Atlanta Hawks game.

Inside the NBA regulars Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson haven't appeared on the last few episodes of the show. In their absence, Jamal Crawford, Dwyane Wade, Candace Parker, and Adam Lefkoe have been doing a solid job of accompanying Shaquille O'Neal on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Viewers have been hooked on the show because of their unique yet hilarious way of presenting arguments, and of course, incidents like the one mentioned earlier, which ensues hilarity without fail.

Shaq continues to be in the middle of it all, making an appearance on both days of the week. The 'Big Diesel' has been vital to Inside the NBA being a successful program over the years, and he has been making sure that they stay afloat even in the absence of Chuck, Kenny and Ernie, his regular partners in crime.

