ICYMI: Shaquille O'Neal and Inside the NBA crew catch Charles Barkley off-guard as they play the 'Hawk' prank on him on second successive day

The 'Inside the NBA' crew, which consists of Ernie Johnson, NBA Champions Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O'Neal, played a hysterical prank on fellow panel member and Hall of Famer, Charles Barkley.

O'Neal and the 'Inside the NBA' crew are known to have fun at the expense of one another. In such an instance, Charles Barkley was on the receiving end of such a practical joke.

You can watch the hilarious incident occur below:

Chuck got caught off guard by this hawk flying around in Studio J. "I didn't see it at first."

The Inside the NBA crew have become popular for their rib-tickling and notorious antics on the set of the favored 'NBAonTNT' show.

With Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley constantly at each other's throats, the ceiling for fun is limitless. In addition to having Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson on the panel, it only adds 'fuel to the fire'.

Shaquille O'Neal and The Hawks Prank

The 'NBAonTNT' crew members: Shaquille O' Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley

Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith caught the former MVP off guard by utilizing a toy bird to scare the Wits off Chuck. Nevertheless, a flinch was what they the crew were recipients of, which was hilarious.

The panel members of the 'NBAonTNT' show have on multiple occasions created humorous content for the viewers of the show.

While the majority of the pranks are centered around, and at the expense of Charles Barkley, the legendary 'Power Forward' has seen some success in his line of jokes as well.

There are a number of videos of Charles Barkley being the focal point of these practical jokes, with the most popular being on the receiving end of a car full of 'packing peanuts'.

The root cause for this was due to the former Phoenix Suns forward throwing water bottles at O'Neal, which resulted in one of them popping at the four-time NBA Champion.

You can watch the amusing video below.

However, there are a number of examples where the crew and Barkley have resorted to being the initiators of such pranks.

An example of such an instance was one where the panel members intentionally left out Shaquille O'Neal on their list of the Top 10 Centers of all time.

This prompted a hysterical reaction from the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who went berzerk at the implication that 'Diesel' was not one of the top five 'Centers' of all time. Video footage of the chcuklesome interaction is available below.

The 'Inside the NBA' panel has on a consistent basis been the instigator of jokes around the league at the expense of NBA players, with the crew having earned the privilege through their long and storied careers in the NBA. They spare no one, and everyone is viewed as equal to one another.

This essentially translates to laughs for all involved and some friendly banter among peers.

