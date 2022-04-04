ICYMI: Steph Curry hilariously mocks Rudy Gobert as Jazz star expresses his frustration with Klay Thompson making 3-pointer over him

Steph Curry thoroughly enjoyed the Golden State Warriors' comeback 111-107 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday from the bench.

His animated reactions from the sidelines received plenty of love from Dubs fans. Curry didn't give up the opportunity to mock Jazz star Rudy Gobert as well as the Frenchman tried to vent his frustration after Klay Thompson hit a three-pointer over him.

Curry impersonated Gobert's gesture hilariously as the clip went viral on social media. Here's a video of that posted by Arman Kai on Twitter:

Arman Kai @kai_arman Bro Rudy Gobert just did the most frustrated Frenchman thing I've ever seen and Steph immediately got up to clown him for it lmao 🤣 Bro Rudy Gobert just did the most frustrated Frenchman thing I've ever seen and Steph immediately got up to clown him for it lmao 🤣 https://t.co/9DsF03CHEH

The Golden State Warriors were down by 21 points, but Klay Thompson's heroic effort helped them erase that deficit and win on the night. Thompson scored 24 of his 36 points in the second half in the absence of his backcourt partner Steph Curry, who has been dealing with a foot injury since Mar. 16.

The Warriors, in the process, snapped a four-game skid as they sealed their first playoff berth since 2019.

Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors back on track with back-to-back wins

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to replicate their form from the first half of the season post the All-Star break. Injuries to Draymond Green and Steph Curry have played key roles in the Warriors snapping their losing streak.

The Warriors have an 8-12 record since the All-Star break. Thet have been 21st in offensive rating and 12th in defensive rating. Green returned in the second week of March from a two-month injury absence but took time to find his rhythm. Meanwhile, the Dubs also had to deal with Curry being sidelined due to injury following his collision with Celtics guard Marcus Smart on Mar.16.

That worsened the Warriors' woes as they lost seven of their last ten games since Curry was sidelined. They were in a comfortable position in the standings, but they would've hoped for better momentum with the playoffs just weeks away.

Nevertheless, Steve Kerr's men seem to have rediscovered their mojo in the last three games. They gave a hard time to the Phoenix Suns in a 103-107 loss against the league leaders, followed by a comeback win over the Jazz and their most recent 109-90 victory over minnows Sacramento Kings.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson Steph Curry: “Whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.” Steph Curry: “Whoever we play in the playoffs, we’ll be ready.” https://t.co/TCpd83DNxI

Golden State will look forward to Curry's return as they look to play at full strength in the playoffs.

