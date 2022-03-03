ICYMI: Tyrese Maxey pulls off a James Harden step-back during New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers game 

James Harden has had a great start to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, and he seems to be fitting in well with new teammates Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Embiid and Maxey have even executed a move or two from Harden's playbook on several occasions.

Maxey hit an incredible Harden-like step-back three-pointer during the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers game on Wednesday. Here's a clip of the play uploaded by the 76ers on Instagram:

Harden and Maxey have formed a solid backcourt partnership for Philadelphia, erasing all doubts regarding their fit alongside each other.

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid combine for 78 points as Philadelphia 76ers record comeback win over the Knicks

James Harden made his home debut for the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday against the New York Knicks. The 76ers didn't get off to a flying start, though, and the Knicks led by 16 points at one stage in the first half.

However, Harden, Maxey, and Embiid came up big down the stretch to help their side register a 123-108 blowout win over New York. All three players have averaged over 25 points per game since Harden's debut for Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia 76ers are proving to be a dominant force in the Eastern Conference and are now considered legitimate title contenders. They are yet to lose a game since Harden's debut, winning all three games during that stretch.

The 76ers have a relatively difficult schedule ahead as they play the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Brooklyn Nets in their next four games. All sides are playoff-bound, and a couple of them are even considered favorites to win the title.

The match against the Nets will be an interesting one as it will be James Harden's first game against his former team. Brooklyn will likely have Harden's former co-stars, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, playing in that matchup, making it a must-see contest for NBA fans.

It remains to be seen if former 76ers star Ben Simmons will also feature in the game. It will be his first match at the Wells Fargo Center since their exit from the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

Both sides will be eager to claim a win, regardless of whether the big names are in action or not. It could be a potential Conference Finals showdown, as the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are considered among the top favorites to make the NBA Finals this year.

