ICYMI: Unused ticket stub from Michael Jordan's debut for Chicago Bulls goes for $468,000 at an auction

Michael Jordan’s fame and appeal haven’t taken a hit over time. He is synonymous with the NBA and basketball in general and continues to have massive influence over current and future lovers of the sport. Many pro basketball superstars, including LA Lakers superstar LeBron James, took inspiration from the man known as His Airness.

When Jordan made his debut in the NBA at the old Chicago Stadium, no one probably thought he’d become the American icon that he is today. For that reason, Michael Cole, a Chicago Bulls fan, was able to purchase two tickets for $8.50 apiece. He likely never imagined he’d get a windfall out of one of the unused tickets he bought back in 1984.

AJ Gersh @AJGershTV 🤯



CHICAGO (AP) - Michael Cole spent $8.50 apiece in 1984 for a pair of tickets to Michael Jordan's NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. He just sold one of them at auction for $468,000 Unused Michael Jordan Debut Bulls Ticket Sells for almost $500kCHICAGO (AP) - Michael Cole spent $8.50 apiece in 1984 for a pair of tickets to Michael Jordan's NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. He just sold one of them at auction for $468,000 Unused Michael Jordan Debut Bulls Ticket Sells for almost $500k 😱🤯CHICAGO (AP) - Michael Cole spent $8.50 apiece in 1984 for a pair of tickets to Michael Jordan's NBA debut with the Chicago Bulls. He just sold one of them at auction for $468,000 ‼️ https://t.co/IlhNiXj3V1

The $8.50 Cole spent on one ticket has shockingly netted him close to $500K in a sale conducted by Heritage Auctions. The former Northwestern University college student only got to use one of the tickets as he was alone to watch Jordan’s first NBA game. Unfortunate to be alone as he was 38 years ago, the $468K he earned out of the ticket was more than worth everything.

Heritage Auctions, based on reports, confirmed that the ticket is authentic and in good condition. It is, so far, the only recognized complete ticket for Michael Jordan’s debut in the NBA. MJ’s status as one of the greatest, if not the greatest, basketball players ever certainly made the ticket a prized collection.

MJ's debut ticket, though, isn’t the most expensive per Heritage Auctions. Jackie Robinson’s first-ever game for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947 earned the owner a staggering $480K bonanza.

The Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ Jackie Robinson Debut, $480,000, Feb. 2022



Michael Jordan Debut, $468,000, Feb. 2022



Michael Jordan Debut, $264,000, Dec. 2021



on the Top-10 Most Expensive Collectible Sports Tickets Sales:



actionnetwork.com/news/10-most-e… Jackie Robinson Debut, $480,000, Feb. 2022Michael Jordan Debut, $468,000, Feb. 2022Michael Jordan Debut, $264,000, Dec. 2021 @darrenrovell on the Top-10 Most Expensive Collectible Sports Tickets Sales: 1⃣ Jackie Robinson Debut, $480,000, Feb. 20222⃣ Michael Jordan Debut, $468,000, Feb. 20223⃣ Michael Jordan Debut, $264,000, Dec. 2021@darrenrovell on the Top-10 Most Expensive Collectible Sports Tickets Sales:actionnetwork.com/news/10-most-e…

Michael Cole isn’t also done with real tickets as opposed to the online variety. He continues to hold a physical ticket every time he gets the opportunity to do so. Besides the now-rare feeling of holding a ticket, there’s also the added surprise of what a ticket may fetch some time in the future.

Does Michael Jordan consider himself to be the G.O.A.T in basketball?

Michael Jordan is considered by many as the greatest basketball player of all time. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

While millions of fans call him the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan himself never called his basketball career the best. The six-time NBA champion gave a detailed explanation in an interview with ESPN commentator and veteran sportswriter Mike Wilbon a few years back.

“I don’t want in a sense because I think it disrespects Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, all the guys that prior to me I never had a chance to play against."

"What everybody is saying I am, I never had the chance to compete against other legends that was prior to me. When I hear it, I cringe a little bit because it’s a little bit embarrassing because no one knows. I would loved to have played against them, but I never did."

"For you to say that I am better than him, I mean, it’s your opinion. It’s their opinion. I accept that as their opinion.”

Andscape @andscape_ tag. Michael Jordan on thetag. Michael Jordan on the 🐐 tag. https://t.co/dAGfxRcX4Z

Michael Jordan capped off his thoughts with this:

If you ask me, I would never say that I’m the greatest player that’s because I never played against the players that represented the league prior to Michael Jordan.

Edited by Arnav