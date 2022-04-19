ICYMI: "You are just being stupid" - Shaquille O'Neal and Inside the NBA crew get into an animated conversation as they discuss ways to guard Steph Curry

Steph Curry put in a tremendous performance in Game Two against the Denver Nuggets. In the aftermath, Shaquille O'Neal and the crew of Inside the NBA disputed the tactics one should employ to defend "Chef Curry".

Curry showed sparks of playing up to his potential as he came off the bench for the Golden State Warriors. Putting his elite scoring chops on display, he emerged as a nightmare for Denver's defense in the game.

While it is extremely difficult to contain Steph Curry, the panel of Inside the NBA brainstormed to come up with an effective strategy to defend "The Human Torch".

With Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith contributing, it didn't take long before the discussion was replaced by mayhem.

The crew broke down a play in the second quarter where Curry cut to the three-point line using a Klay Thompson screen. However, Curry acted as a decoy to draw two defenders onto him - allowing Thompson to cut to the basket for an open layup.

Shaquille O'Neal was of the opinion that good communication in the situation would've allowed Denver's defense enough time to recover.

Kenny Smith, on the other hand, proposed that the situation was a "poison pill" because of Curry's proficiency as a shooter. Attempting to speak over O'Neal and Barkley's disagreement, Smith addressed O'Neal's proposal and said:

"It's good basketball, but you're playing against the best shooter in the world. So they overcompensate."

In response. Chuck referred to the fact that the ball eventually went to Thompson and said:

"You're not overcompensationg. You are just being stupid."

With Barkley disagreeing with every suggestion, the Inside crew failed to come to a conclusion on how to properly guard Steph Curry.

With the situation displaying Curry's gravity at its peak, Kenny Smith explaining the situation as a lose-lose may have been the best response.

Steph Curry catches fire in Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets

Steph Curry attempts to score off a layup

Making a gradual return to playing in games, Steph Curry looked like his superstar self in Game 2 of the first-round against the Denver Nuggets.

Coming off his ankle injury, head coach Steve Kerr opted to bring Curry off the bench and stagger his minutes throughout the game. By minimizing the workload of his superstar, Kerr has also managed to allow the Warriors talisman to ease into playoff form.

However, Game 2 saw Curry at his best. Recording 34 points in 23 minutes of game time, Chef Curry was cooking. Shooting 10-16 from the field and 5-10 from beyond the arc, the 34-year old put on a show for the home crowd at Chase Center.

Leading the Golden State Warriors to a dominant win in less than 25 minutes of playing time, Steph Curry displayed his importance to the Warriors side.

Factoring in the play of Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the defensive effort of Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors look like title-contenders at full strength.

With the next pair of games taking them to Mile High City, the Warriors will test their mettle in the difficult conditions of Colorado.

