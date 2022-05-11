ICYMI: "You all know how to ruin some stuff" - Shaquille O'Neal hilariously reacts to eating vegan ice cream on 'Inside the NBA'

Shaquille O'Neal may be trying to become vegan, but he's not a fan of vegan ice cream. On "Inside the NBA," he tried four different flavors of vegan ice cream, and his reactions were hilarious.

In case you missed that, the "Neat-O Stat of the Night" segment featured the TNT crew of O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley trying some vegan ice cream. It's not clear which brand they ate, but it was Tom Brady-approved.

You can watch the entertaining video below:

The first flavor the crew tried was a weird one. It was Kraft Macaroni and Cheese. Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson were fine with its taste, but Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal weren't. O'Neil even blurted out when Johnson revealed the flavor:

"Oh come on, Ernie! Ernie, come on!"

The second flavor was much better, which all the hosts liked it, especially Barkley, who thought it was coffee flaor. However, it was a deep dark chocolate flavored vegan ice cream. The crew also liked the third one, which they all thought was cookie dough flavor, but it was actually pizza.

O'Neal hilariously reacted:

"Pizza?! You all know how to ruin some stuff, boy. I'll tell you."

👑(2-2🦌🏆) @Animesempai0 Shaq eating Mac and cheese ice cream last night on inside the NBA was fucking priceless LMAO 🤣 his face so disappointed Shaq eating Mac and cheese ice cream last night on inside the NBA was fucking priceless LMAO 🤣 his face so disappointed 💀 https://t.co/99v1CEresk

The final flavor was choco peanut butter, and Ernie, Kenny and Chuck all liked it. O'Neal didn't, though, and he threw the ice cream in the trash, just like he did to the other ones.

It was another gold segment for "Inside the NBA." as they kept entertaining fans during the playoffs.

Shaquille O'Neal trying to become vegan?

Shaquill O'Neal at the F1 Grand Prix of USA

It's well-known that Shaquille O'Neal lost a lot of weight ahead of his 50th birthday last March. He had ballooned to more than 400 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he decided to get healthy after a visit to his doctors. Now, the LA Lakers legend is in the best shape of his life since retiring from the NBA in 2011.

In an interview with Rip Michaels on "Urban Eats and Treats," he said that he's trying to become vegan or at least limit his meat intake. The interview was conducted at Pinky Cole's Slutty Vegan in Atlanta, where the four-time NBA champion revealed why he loves the place. He said:

"My friend Shaka introduced me to this place, and it's healthy. For example, I like cheeseburgers, right? But the way she cooks it, I can eat healthy but still feel like I'm eating bad."

Shaquille O'Neal is no stranger to vegan meals despite his reaction to vegan ice cream. O'Neal is an investor and ambassador for plant-based meat substitutes production company Beyond Meat. He is joined by several other NBA players in this venture, like Chris Paul, DeAndre Jordan, Kyrie Irving and Harrison Barnes.

