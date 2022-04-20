ICYMI: "You wanna make ten thousand cash?" - Shaquille O'Neal hilariously tries to get a real hawk to attack Charles Barkley

Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith of Inside the NBA on TNT are one of the most entertaining crews on television. The show is considered one of the greatest sports shows ever and they are currently taking over the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

On the most recent episode of Inside the NBA, the crew had an interesting guest towards the end of the show during "EJ's Neat-O Stat of the Night." When O'Neal failed to attract any birds, Ernie summoned falconer Dale Arrowood and his hawk named Lobo.

Shaq looked like he was freaking out at the sight of the hawk. The four-time NBA champion slowly eased the tension by going over Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith. He then proceeded to hilariously try to get the hawk to attack Barkley.

"You want to make $10,000 cash?. Lobo get this meat. Aaah! Aaah!" O'Neal said to end the segment.

With Inside the NBA shooting in Atlanta, the crew has favored the Hawks at times, especially Shaquille O'Neal. The LA Lakers legend has been doing a hilarious bird caw every time the Hawks win during their broadcast or when they are interviewing a Hawks player.

In past segments, Shaq has gotten players such as Trae Young and John Collins to do the bird caw. There was even a time when he got Harry the Hawk to come to the show and perform with during a lip sync battle. He also brought wings and a beak made out of money to show his support for the Hawks.

Shaquille O'Neal opens up about his regrets in life

Shaquille O'Neal at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the most entertaining personalities in NBA history. Shaq is a fun-loving superstar who won MVPs and championships during his career. However, he showed his vulnerable side in a recent appearance on The Pivot podcast hosted by former NFL stars Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark.

In the interview, Shaq was asked if he had any regrets in his life. "Diesel" revealed that he only has three regrets in life, two of which were during his basketball career, and one in his personal life.

"Big mistake in the Penny (Hardaway) relationship. Big mistake in the Kobe (Bryant) relationship. Horrible mistake in both marriages. Other than that, I don't really dwell on a lot, but those things I really dwell on," Shaq said.

Shaq had a tumultuous relationship with both Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant during his time in Orlando and Los Angeles, respectively. He's on good terms with Penny now and was able to make amends with Kobe after his retirement. He was married to Shaunie O'Neal from 2002 to 2011 and they had four children together.

