“If anybody knows Jimmy, Jimmy’s gonna do whatever the f**k Jimmy wants” - Kyle Lowry narrates hilarious FaceTime conversation he had with Jimmy Butler following latter’s appearance with dreadlocks 

Jimmy Butler donning braids and dreadlocks has been the talk of the NBA. His good friend and Miami Heat teammate, Kyle Lowry, recently dished his opinion in that regard.

During an appearance on former NBA star Vince Carter's podcast, 'The VC Show,' Lowry narrated a hilarious conversation he had with Butler on a FaceTime call. He said:

"I talked to him on FaceTime on Tuesday, I believe it was Tuesday, and I said 'what the f**k.' He's there, he's saying, 'it's fire yo!' I said, 'bruh, come on!' If anybody knows Jimmy, Jimmy's gonna do whatever the f**k Jimmy wants to do."

Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler have a close relationship off the court, and the former is also the godfather of Butler's daughter. During the 2021 offseason, the duo was finally able to play on the same team when the Miami Heat struck a sign-and-trade deal with Toronto to land the former All-Star point guard.

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat Kyle Lowry, on being godfather of Jimmy Butler's daughter, "Him calling me and asking me to be the godfather was kind of one of the things where it's like, 'Are you serious, man?' It's an honor to do that and to be a part of his daughter's life and to be a part of his family." Kyle Lowry, on being godfather of Jimmy Butler's daughter, "Him calling me and asking me to be the godfather was kind of one of the things where it's like, 'Are you serious, man?' It's an honor to do that and to be a part of his daughter's life and to be a part of his family."

Lowry and Butler led the Heat to the Conference Finals in their first season together. Miami continues to be one of the contenders in the East, and they will be hoping to win a championship soon.

Jimmy Butler's Miami Heat continue to be a sleeper team in the Eastern Conference

The Miami Heat have come close to winning a championship with Jimmy Butler. The Heat made the NBA Finals in the 'Orlando Bubble' and forced seven games against the Boston Celtics in the Conference Finals, despite being shorthanded.

The Heat were one of the most underrated teams last season. They were the #1 seed in the conference, but that narrative hasn't changed much. The loss of veteran forward PJ Tucker in free agency makes their case weaker to make noise in the East next year. Nevertheless, Miami have defeated that narrative in two of their last three seasons.

StatMuse @statmuse The Heat are the third 1 seed from either conference to not have a single player named All-NBA since 2000.



2022 Heat

2015 Hawks

2012 Bulls



The other 2 teams had their coach finish top 2 in COTY voting. Eric Spoelstra only received 1 first place vote this season. The Heat are the third 1 seed from either conference to not have a single player named All-NBA since 2000.2022 Heat2015 Hawks2012 BullsThe other 2 teams had their coach finish top 2 in COTY voting. Eric Spoelstra only received 1 first place vote this season. https://t.co/SUvc3EtgGy

Jimmy Butler has been a beast in the playoffs, while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro continue to improve their play each year. Kyle Lowry had a significant impact last season, but injuries hampered his chances of helping the team get to the next level in the postseason.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



Along with the Celtics, the Raptors and Heat remain among the teams in pursuit, sources tell



Latest intel on the situation: The list of suitors for Kevin Durant has become clearer.Along with the Celtics, the Raptors and Heat remain among the teams in pursuit, sources tell @ShamsCharania Latest intel on the situation: theathletic.com/3446562/?sourc… The list of suitors for Kevin Durant has become clearer.Along with the Celtics, the Raptors and Heat remain among the teams in pursuit, sources tell @ShamsCharania.Latest intel on the situation: theathletic.com/3446562/?sourc… https://t.co/hTFEH5wfiq

Nevertheless, a new season presents an opportunity for the Miami Heat to improve their results from last season. They have been mentioned in rumors as among the interested teams pursuing superstar-caliber players like Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell. If the Heat acquires either of those two players, they could pose a legitimate threat to win it all next year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far