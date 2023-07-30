"If anything, she owe me 20-30 thousand": Derrick Rose goes into details of rape allegations on him

Derrick Rose was perceived as one of the most promising young players. Unfortunately, injury issues kept him sidelined for most of his prime. At this time, he also faced some issues off the floor. In an episode of "My Expert Opinion", the former superstar shed light on the rape allegations against him.

During the 2015-16 season, which was coincidentally his last with the Chicago Bulls, Rose faced some serious allegations. In Aug. 2015, he was accused of drugging and gang-raping his ex-girlfriend two years ago.

She claimed that after ignoring advances made at Rose's house, Rose and his friends broke into her house and assaulted her. Although the issue of consent was the primary factor in question, Rose and his friends were cleared of all charges.

Seven years after the incident, Rose spoke out about the same on episode 137 of "My Expert Opinion":

"Sh*t was so far from the truth. You let us in the apartment. We went in one at a time, and it was so far from like a f****n train. She told the story, lied about it."

Rose then spoke about the outcome of the trial and said:

"If anything, she owe me 20-30 thousand after the court case."

Derrick Rose was also asked whether he went to collect the same from her or not; the guard responded by saying he didn't.

It's important to note that Rose's ex-girlfriend did make an attempt to appeal the ruling, but that was rejected, and the case was promptly dismissed.

The fallout of the case left a stain on Rose's reputation. He was seen taking photos with the jurors after the trial as well, which was highly irregular. However, in the long run, Rose has cleaned up his image.

Derrick Rose joins Memphis Grizzlies

After a disappointing season with the New York Knicks, Derrick Rose will change conferences to join the Memphis Grizzlies next season. The Grizzlies acquired Rose in free agency and offered him a multi-year deal worth $6.55 million.

Rose's acquisition could be largely beneficial for Memphis. With Ja Morant missing 25 games to start the regular season, Rose could be the first point guard off the bench behind Marcus Smart.

The 34-year old still brings a lot to the table as a veteran off the bench. Although his minutes may drop significantly on Morant's return, he could prove to be a valuable mentor to the Grizzlies superstar.

