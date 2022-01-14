“If you were to ask me how I would describe Ja Morant in one word? Fearless!” - JJ Redick praises Ja Morant, says the Memphis Grizzlies have a bit of the Heat culture

Ja Morant and the rampaging Memphis Grizzlies have certainly caught the attention of national media in the last few weeks. Now in the middle of an impressive 11-game run, the Grizzlies are turning heads not only with their highlight reels but also for their total lack of fear and resilience.

JJ Redick and Tommy Alter took a quick dive into the Memphis Grizzlies’ emergence in the latest episode of the Old Man and the Three. Redick, who’s a former NBA player and current ESPN analyst, was clearly amazed by what Ja Morant has become to this team. Here’s what Redick had to say about what makes Morant special:

Good teams take on the identity of their best players. And if you were to ask me how I would describe Ja Morant in one word? Fearless! That’s the first thing that comes to my mind, fearless.

This season, behind the ultra-talented point guard’s confidence and leadership, the Memphis Grizzlies have won road games over the elite and heavily-favored teams in the NBA. The Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors have all suffered unexpected defeats at the hands of the Grizzlies on their respective home floors.

Memphis is looking like a team that is relishing the spotlight. They are also backing up their attitude with some big-time play on the hardwood. None bigger than what Ja Morant brings to the team every time he takes the floor.

JJ Redick also stressed that the grit and lack of fear are reminding him of a team that also never shies away from big moments. Here’s how the basketball analyst explained his thoughts on the Memphis Grizzlies’ potential this season:

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they make it to the conference finals and also wouldn't surprise me if they ended up somehow playing in the NBA Finals. This team, there is a fearlessness, there’s a confidence, there’s a little bit of #Heat Culture in the Memphis Grizzlies.”

What’s next for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies?

A marquee matchup between Ja Morant and Luka Doncic awaits the NBA when the host Memphis Grizzlies square off against the Dallas Mavericks tonight. [Photo: Mavs Moneyball]

The Memphis Grizzlies will be at home when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. Dallas recently lost to the New York Knicks, who snapped their six-game winning run. Like the Grizzlies, the Mavericks have turned their season around behind a resurgent and suffocating defense.

In the last 20 games, no other team in the NBA has had a better improvement on defense than these two teams. The Memphis Grizzlies during that span had a defensive rating of 105.6 while the Mavericks are just a hair behind with 105.9. Both teams also feature two of the youngest and most talented franchise players in the league.

It should prove to be a marquee matchup between two of the best point guards in the NBA who are forging the identities of their respective teams' through their skills and confidence.

