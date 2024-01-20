"If he can do it, why can't I?" Joel Embiid admits fanboying over Anthony Edwards prompted self-alley oop dunk

In the second quarter of the game between the Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers, Joel Embiid executed a highlight reel. The reigning MVP, guarded by Magic center Goga Bitadze, faked left before going right and throwing the ball off the board for a self-alley oop dunk. Even the hostile Orlando crowd couldn’t help but appreciate what he had just done.

Embiid finished the game with a game-high 36 points to go with seven rebounds, four steals and two assists. He led the 76ers to a 124-109 shellacking of the Magic on the road to extend their winning streak to four.

Joel Embiid was asked after the game about his stunning play, which was unquestionably the highlight of the game. The NBA’s back-to-back scoring champ responded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve done it before [alley-oop dunk off the board]. It’s not the first time. I just like to challenge myself. Anthony Edwards is one of my top three favorite players in the league. He’s up there.

"I saw it last night and I was like, ‘Well, if he can do it, why can’t I do it, too?’ I’m a big fan of his so I love him and I love his game.”

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. “Ant-Man” grabbed headlines with his ridiculous self-alley oop that had Target Center rocking.

The athletic guard tried to shake off Xavier Tillman, who remarkably managed to stay in front of Edwards. With little option after he stopped dribbling, Edwards faked a shot, forcing Tillman to jump. It was all the chance the All-Star needed as he bounced the ball off the board for a rim-rattling slam.

Like Joel Embiid, Anthony Edwards also led his team to the victory, so the fans appreciated the highlight even more.

Anthony Edwards gushed over Joel Embiid’s 50-point masterpiece in their last encounter

The respect between Joel Embiid and Anthony Edwards is mutual, and both are big fans of each other’s respective games. On December 20, Embiid showed the Minnesota Timberwolves why he is the MVP and the toughest to stop from scoring over the last three seasons.

The back-to-back scoring champ and this year’s leader in points per game exploded for 51 points against the Timberwolves. Despite the presence of three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert, Embiid had little trouble punishing Minnesota’s defense.

The Philadelphia 76ers superstar went 17-for-25 and hit a staggering 17-of-18 free throw attempts. He added 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in just a mind-blowing 36 minutes.

After the game, Anthony Edwards had this to say about Joel Embiid’s spectacular show:

"He's unstoppable, man. I don't know how they lose a game, honestly. He just comes, handles his business and get the f**k on."

Expand Tweet

Embiid may have gotten a few calls here and there, but he was impressive nonetheless. Edwards recognized it and gave his close friend his flowers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!