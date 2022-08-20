“If you come in and wreck my home… It’s going to take a long time for you to earn my trust back” - NBA analyst reckons Kyrie Irving will have to prove he’s reliable even if Nets win a championship next year 

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving's off-court antics have often led to him being underappreciated. The talent is elite, and Irving will be remembered for decades after he calls time on his career.

However, his on-court legacy could be far better than it is now if he proves to the NBA that he can be reliable.

ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, who covered the Nets extensively previously, shared his thoughts. He said Irving will have to earn the Nets' trust over multiple seasons, even if Brooklyn wins a championship next campaign.

"This goes beyond this season for me," said Youngmisuk on NBA Today. "If you come in and wreck my home, and you're a homewrecker, it's gonna take a long time for you to earn my trust back.

"And I think that is what's gonna happen with the Nets. I was there at the beginning of the camp in San Diego last year. Rverybody was tiptoeing around Kyrie Irving.

He added:

"James Harden, Kevin Durant, Steve Nash, nobody wanted to say anything wrong with the whole vaccine issue. Everybody was allowing him to do what he was gonna do. That wrecked the entire team... I don't even care if they win a championship this season, he's still gonna have to prove it over multiple seasons."

Irving has played in only 103 out of 226 games over the last three seasons. During that stretch, the five-time NBA All-Star missed a lot of game time. It was due to injuries, various unclear personal issues, and suspension due to his anti-vaccination stance for Covid 19.

Kyrie Irving was eligible to sign a max extension this summer. But the Brooklyn Nets refused to offer him a long-term deal because of his unavailability. This led to the player eventually opting into the final year of his contract.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly ‘unwilling’ to give Kyrie Irving a long-term extension due to his personal decision to not get vaccinated and unpredictable injury history, per @Krisplashed https://t.co/zsDNLjT1qL

Kevin Durant's future holds the key to the Brooklyn Nets trading Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets' 2022 offseason has been filled with uncertainty regarding their two superstars. Rumors of Kyrie Irving wanting out emerged after the franchise refused to offer him a long-term contract. Irving eventually opted into the final year of his player option.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season, per @ShamsCharania Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option with the Nets for the 2022-23 season, per @ShamsCharania https://t.co/18vlDd6GyW

However, Kevin Durant surprisingly took a U-turn on his commitment to the Nets. He demanded a trade shortly after Irving guaranteed his stay for next season.

Durant has grown frustrated with the franchise. He has reportedly asked the team's ownership to choose between him or GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story: In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0… In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say.Story: theathletic.com/3485297/2022/0…

Nets owner Joe Tsai publicly showed his support for Marks and Nash, meaning KD is likely to depart. However, the Nets haven't received the offers they were expecting, and there is a chance Durant may have to continue his tenure in the 'Big Apple.'

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Durant's future will determine what happens with Kyrie Irving. On the NBA Today show, Friedell said that Brooklyn could revisit Irving for Westbrook trade, with the Lakers willing to attach the 2027 and 2029 firsts, but it will depend on Durant's future.

