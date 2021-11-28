“If you didn’t make Michael work he was gonna embarrass you” - NBA Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond recalls going up against Michael Jordan

Former NBA player Mitch Richmond has given his opinion on NBA legend and former opponent, Michael Jordan. The Hall of Famer joined a long list of people who have showered praise on Jordan, admitting to being in awe at the talent of the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard.

The 6-time All-Star player was one of the few players to manage an inspired performance playing against Michael Jordan. Mitch Richmond was asked to give his take on what it felt like facing the basketball legend, after making a guest appearance on Fubo Sports Network “Getcha Popcorn Ready" with T.O. & Hatch.

Despite attesting to MJ’s reduced impact on defense as he aged, Richmond gushed about Michael Jordan’s attacking capabilities. He said:

“The whole idea was to stop the other guy or try to stop him and make him work. But if you didn’t make Michael work, he was gonna embarrass you.”

The former Sacramento Kings shooting guard also went on to discuss being one of the first basketball players to own Air Jordan sneakers. He spoke about Michael Jordan’s inspiration in his early years in the NBA, before shedding light on the comparison between Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

Mitch Richmond ended up likening the passion to succeed in both players before picking Michael Jordan over his former teammate.

Assessing the pair, he said:

“You know he’s (Jordan) gonna come at you every night. Kobe had that same thing, and I think all the great ones have it –they are thirsty to score.”

EssentiallySports @es_sportsnews Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond : ‘Michael Jordan Changed the Game in So Many Other Ways Not Only on the Court, but off the Court’ dlvr.it/SDFlHx Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond : ‘Michael Jordan Changed the Game in So Many Other Ways Not Only on the Court, but off the Court’ dlvr.it/SDFlHx

Concluding his view of Michael Jordan being the greatest of all time due to his revolutionary impact, Mitch Richmond added:

“Of course, he is (the greatest). I went up against him each and every night…then I played with Kobe...Kobe is in their level, no question about it. But Mike changed the game in so many other ways. Not only on the court but off the court. Then guys all of a sudden started doing endorsements.. getting cheques from not only playing basketball. He just opened the door for a lot of things.”

A brief look into the career of Mitch Richmond

Mitch Richmond #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers poses for a studio portrait on Media Day in Los Angeles, California.

Mitch Richmond was the 5th overall pick in the 1988 NBA draft. He was selected by the Golden State Warriors, where he won the Rookie of the Year award. He spent fourteen seasons in the NBA and formed one-third of the famous “Run TMC” attack, which also featured NBA legends Tim Hardaway and Chris Mullin.

He won his only championship ring playing in his solitary season with the LA Lakers in the 2001-02 NBA season, after signing as a free agent. He later retired from the league at age 36.

His time with the Warriors and Lakers was sandwiched by spells at the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards. Mitch Richmond finished his career with 21.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He recorded a 45.5 shooting percentage in his 976 games in the league.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

His outstanding achievements led to the retirement of his number 2 jersey by the Kings, while he was admitted into the Naismith Hall of fame in 2014.

Edited by Prem Deshpande