“If he doesn’t play well this year, his NBA career might be over” - Charles Barkley says Russell Westbrook should call 5-time All-Star to work on his shooting, says it’s a big year for him

Charles Barkley believes Russell Westbrook's career is at risk after the former MVP's most recent season with the LA Lakers.

Despite breaking the all-time triple-double record two seasons ago with 38 triple-doubles, Westbrook's form has deteriorated over the past two seasons.

After a strong run of five straight All-Star seasons as the leader of his team, Westbrook has not fared well. He spent the past three seasons playing for three different teams. He also failed to make the All-Star team in the past two seasons.

With the LA Lakers and Russell Westbrook coming off disappointing seasons, many are speculating about the guard's future with the franchise. Westbrook's inability to gel with the Lakers' other stars was a major concern.

Barkley believes that Westbrook can extend his career if he improves as a shooter. He thinks the LA Lakers star should turn to 5-time All-Star Reggie Miller for tips to improve as a shooter.

Barkley said:

"I'd say, 'Hey Russ, call Reggie Miller, let's get in the gym and just shoot'. Just shoot because the problem he's gonna have if he doesn't play well this year, his NBA career might be over."

"Who's gonna sign him if he doesn't work on his game? He's gonna try to want to be treated like he was when he was MVP like six-seven years ago. So this is a big year for him."

Miller is one of the greatest shooters in the league's history. His knowledge as a shooter is vital for Westbrook.

If the former MVP is regressing, he will need to add dimensions to his game to make up for it, similar to other veterans.

The 2022-2023 NBA season will be significant for Westbrook.

Despite being a prominent commentator today, Reggie Miller is one of the greatest three-point shooters.

It is foolish to think that Russell Westbrook's career would be over after he had a few seasons below his MVP level. Still, Charles Barkley has a legitimate concern.

If Westbrook wants to maintain his status as a starter in the NBA, he will need to find a way to fit on the roster for the LA Lakers. To do this, he will need to improve his shooting and his skills off the ball.

Farbod Esnaashari @Farbod_E Genuinely feel like Russell Westbrook should try seeing Bob Thate or another shooting coach about trying to fix the mental issues when shooting. Genuinely feel like Russell Westbrook should try seeing Bob Thate or another shooting coach about trying to fix the mental issues when shooting.

Reggie Miller is one of the greatest shooters of all time and could help the LA Lakers point guard improve.

If Westbrook wants to play for the Lakers or any modern starting lineup, he must fix his shooting.

