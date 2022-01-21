“If you don’t like Charles Barkley after meeting him, then something’s wrong with you” – Draymond Green talks about changing his opinion on Barkley after working with him

Throughout his career, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has built a reputation as one of the league's most passionate players. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, which comes from being overlooked by general managers as the 35th selection in the 2012 draft. Green has never been afraid to speak his mind, which has been a major reason he's become so valuable to Golden State.

After having a beef with NBA legend Charles Barkley, Green appeared as a guest analyst on TNT's "Inside The NBA." After spending time finally getting to know Barkley, Green formed a special relationship with a Hall of Famer who played the game with a similar type of mindset.

In an interview with The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Green praised Barkley:

“If you don’t like Charles Barkley after meeting him, then something’s wrong with you.”

Mutual Respect between Draymond Green and Charles Barkley

After Draymond Green and Charles Barkley had a misunderstanding about each other, it's clear the two NBA greats have formed a special relationship. Both are known for being misunderstood with their antics on the court, but both will be remembered for their ability.

One of the best players in NBA history, Barkley – "The Round Mound of Rebound" – was known for his relentless rebounding ability although he was undersized for his position. Barkley was 6-foot-6. Regardless, he was an MVP and an 11-time All-Star in 16 seasons after starring at Auburn. He was the fifth pick in the 1984 draft, going after Hakeem Olajuwon and Michael Jordan.

Green has become one of the top defensive forwards in the NBA in his 10 seasons with the Warriors. He has helped Golden State to three championships and five Finals appearances and has been a big part of the Warriors' strong start (32-12).

Green was the 2016-17 Defensive Player of the Year and led the league in steals that season. "The Dancing Bear" has also been a three-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive team member. He starred at Michigan State.

Green has been solid this season, averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 53.7%.

The Warriors are in second place in the Western Conference.

The bond between Draymond and Barkley has grown over the years, as it's clear the two now share a mutual respect.

