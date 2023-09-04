"If we drafted Jordan, Showtime still would’ve won a title": Mychal Thompson reminisces joking with Magic Johnson about Portland's draft miss in 1983

During the 1984 NBA draft, the Portland Trail Blazers selected Sam Bowie with the second overall pick, overlooking Michael Jordan, who fell to the Chicago Bulls with the third selection.

According to Mychal Thompson, who was speaking with Sportskeeda's Mark Medina, had the Trail Blazers drafted Jordan, they would have boasted a better back-court than the Showtime Lakers.

“Why do you have to bring that up? Way to ruin my day! (laughs) Man, I used to talk about this with Magic [Johnson], Byron [Scott] and Michael Cooper in the locker room. I said, 'Guys, could you imagine if Portland had drafted Michael Jordan and teamed him with Clyde Drexler and Fat Lever?’ This might be controversial. I don’t know if I should say this for public consumption."

"But I used to argue about this with Magic, Byron, and Coop. They were a great three-man backcourt. You can’t get any better than that except in Portland if we would’ve had Drexler, Lever and Jordan. That would have been a better backcourt than the Lakers’ backcourt. Fat Lever is a triple-double point guard. Clyde Drexler is a Hall-of-Famer. Jordan is Jordan. I would tease Magic, ‘If we drafted Jordan, Showtime still would’ve won a title. But you wouldn’t have won five.’”

Instead, Michael Jordan was part of a Chicago Bulls dynasty that helped the NBA grow into a global brand while also providing some stellar matchups against the 'Bad Boys' Detroit Pistons. Nevertheless, an opportunity to see Jordan and Clyde Drexler on the same team would have been incredibly fun and almost certainly ended in multiple championships.

Michael Jordan once 'idolized' Mychal Thompson

Mychal Thompson enjoyed a stellar career in the NBA, winning two championships with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 and 1988. Both Mychal and Michael Jordan were in the NBA at the same time and often faced off against each other.

However, there was a time when Michael Jordan idolized the veteran big man and even wanted to start spelling his name the same way.

“Yeah. He told that story to my brother, Andy. He said he liked my name in print and started using it with the way I spelled it," Mychal Thompson told Medina. "But his mother made him stop doing it (laughs).”

"I was so flattered and honored. That’s one of the great compliments. The great Michael Jordan wanted to emulate me?! That was one of the highest compliments I’ve ever received.”

Michael Jordan ended up having a legendary career and becoming known as the greatest basketball player in history. As such, Jordan likely doesn't idolize any NBA player now. Instead, they idolize him.

