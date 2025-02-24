"If Draymond did that, that’s a flagrant" - Fans react to Ja Morant hugging Jarrett Allen after getting dunked on by Cavaliers star

Cleveland Cavaliers star center Jarrett Allen posterized Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant late in Sunday's 129-123 home victory. However, Morant's unconventional attempt to thwart Allen's finish sparked mixed NBA fan reactions.

With Cleveland leading 116-109 with 2:54 remaining, Allen received a feed from his co-star Evan Mobley in the paint and elevated for a two-handed slam. Morant seemingly tried to wrap up the big man from behind and send him to the free-throw line.

However, Morant's intentional foul proved futile, as Allen finished through the contact, with the two-time All-Star hugging him as they landed. Afterward, the two shared a laugh as they patted each other on the chest and back, with Morant seemingly being a good sport.

The clip went viral on X/Twitter, with many fans remarking about the interaction's wholesomeness.

"Never seen someone so happy to get dunked on. The world is healing," @BlooWoods said.

"He didn't get dunked on. He dunked with," @eatmyarse87 wrote.

"He didn't want a poster moment, so he made it a wholesome moment," @JaydeeCeeee said.

However, others called out Morant for lacking the mental toughness to stand up for himself.

"When you act okay with it to avoid embarrassment. Extra soft," @thompsonian87 wrote.

"Dis what them old heads (are) talkin' 'bout," @301bubba said.

Meanwhile, one fan asserted that Morant wouldn't have gotten away with a common foul if he had a reputation as a dirty player.

"If Draymond (Green) did that, that's a flagrant (foul)," @Willythedobe wrote.

Jarrett Allen posterized Ja Morant despite battling finger injury

Jarrett Allen's highlight dunk on Ja Morant came amid concerns about the one-time All-Star's health. Allen was initially considered questionable to play due to a right index finger sprain he suffered during Friday's 142-105 home victory over the New York Knicks.

However, Allen's finger injury didn't appear to significantly hinder him, as he finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds on an efficient 6-for-8 shooting (75.0%). Meanwhile, his teammates Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Ty Jerome combined for 84 points to stave off the Grizzlies for their NBA-high seventh consecutive win.

Allen and Co. will look to further improve upon their league-best 47-10 record during Tuesday's road matchup against the Orlando Magic (29-30).

