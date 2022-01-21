“If ever there was a superstar that I thought could do it, it would be LeBron James” – Monica McNutt highlights why only James can help Russell Westbrook improve

Russell Westbrook's stardom was questioned during a conversation between commentators Stephen A. Smith and Monica McNutt on Thursday.

The conversation was posted on ESPN's YouTube channel.

During the interview, McNutt said:

“If ever there was a superstar that I thought could do it (improve Westbrook), it would be LeBron James.”

Can LeBron James influence the change in Russell Westbrook that is needed?

LeBron James is a four-time MVP who has won four NBA titles, earning nicknames as “The King” and the "Chosen One" as he continues to dominate the league even at age 37. In his 19th season, James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

James' experience and his track record in elevating teammates is why McNutt's thought makes sense. The man is known for carrying teams into the playoffs. His current tenure with the Lakers may be where he finishes his career. As such, he is working to build the squad he wants for the end of his legacy.

James, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis and Carmelo Anthony were expected to form an unstoppable force this season. But the Lakers (22-23) have instead been underwhelming.

In any case, with James' immense basketball IQ and coaching abilities, Westbrook should be able to find a groove. LeBron is known for his coaching abilities just as much as he is his playing, as his mind works even harder than his body does.

Take a look at LeBron James' highest IQ moments:

Stephen A. Smith on Russell Westbrook

Stephen A. Smith started the conversation outlining why Russell Westbrook needs to start focusing on his legacy. Westbrook, a one-time MVP and a member of the league's 75th anniversary team, has failed to win a championship despite playing with some of the NBA's best.

How well will Westbrook be remembered if his career is missing a championship, although he's played alongside some of the game's greats?

Smith said:

“If you’re Russell Westbrook, because the dude is strong-willed … Russell Westbrook at the end of the day has to start thinking legacy. Going to the Hall of Fame, we ain’t doubt that. Kevin Durant was your teammate, James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Reggie Jackson, Victor Oladipo, Paul George, James Harden again, Bradley Beal and now LeBron James and Anthony Davis … If you end your career with zero championships with all of those dudes as your teammates, that’s a damn problem.”

Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star who led the league in scoring twice and assists three times. He was the first player to lead the NBA in points and assists in multiple seasons. Last season, Westbrook averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in five seasons and passed Oscar Robertson for the most career triple-doubles in NBA history.

With such a decorated career, "Mr. Triple Double" stands out as a prominent player of his generation. But he has yet to win an NBA championship, and that looks to be looming over his head as he struggles in his new position.

With all the trades the LA Lakers made before this season, expectations for a Finals run soared. The idea was that James was loading Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony into the squad to get them a championship for their resume. Pairing long-time friends Westbrook and Anthony was an exciting notion for fans. It was supposed to be a showtime season.

Rather, it has been the opposite. The Lakers are tied for seventh place in the Western Conference. They don't look like they'll be changing direction any time soon. With Anthony Davis out with injury and Westbrook simply out of place, the team is tripping over themselves.

In committing to big-name players such as Anthony, Westbrook and Dwight Howard, Los Angeles had to sacrifice a lot. Trading away young players, they left their future runs in the hands of a small number of players.

In August, the Lakers signed Anthony, Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Talen Horton-Tucker, Malik Monk, Kendrick Nunn, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Howard. With such a large list of great names added to accent James and Davis, one wonders how the Lakers are struggling.

Magic Johnson on the current Lakers squad

Smith weighed in on the Westbrook/Lakers situation earlier in the week in reply to a tweet sent out by Los Angeles legend Magic Johnson.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss , you deserve better. After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as @Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner @JeanieBuss, you deserve better.

Johnson unloaded his distaste with the current squad and gave support to the owner.

On Wednesday on “First Take,” Smith said:

“Enough’s enough. We have seen enough. It’s halfway through the season. When you start questioning effort, it's a problem.”

The Lakers have been a .500 team all season. Smith said Johnson was onto something with his tweet, giving his opinion on the future of Los Angeles:

Also Read Article Continues below

“I’m telling y’all right now, let them stay at .500, trading deadline coming up February 10th, and I’m telling you now something gonna happen. Might be a player, might be a coach, but something gonna happen.”

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein