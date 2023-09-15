“If you don't face rest of world” – Noah Lyles doubles down on his ‘NBA World Champion’ take, mocks Drake again

Top American sprinter Noah Lyles has doubled down on his comments regarding the "world champions" title debate, saying nobody can be a world champion without competing with the rest of the world on the "I AM AHTLETE" podcast.

Lyles' comments were directed at the NBA for crowning its winner as world champions.

Earlier in August, Noah Lyles completed a historic triple at the Budapest World Championship, taking gold in the 100 meters and the 4x100 meter relay, in addition to his signature 200 meters.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During a postmeet interview, Lyles zeroed in on the NBA, calling the league out for using the world champion title and drawing the ire of many NBA players and some fans.

Consequently, Lyles received a lot of backlash from NBA players and media personalities. However, Lyles has stood by his comments.

"We have amazing and probably the best (players) in the world ever for (basketball)," Lyles said on the podcast. "It's just that you can't call yourself a World (Champion) if you don't face the rest of the world."

Lyles singled out Drake, insinuating that the Canadian rapper should not be involved in the argument.

Drake mocked Lyles' statements by commenting on an X/Twitter repost,

“He thought this speech was gonna be so hard in the mirror the night before… now the whole league doesn't rate u,” Drake tweeted, along with a series of laughing emojis.

Noah Lyles gets last laugh on NBA players and Drake

Following Noah Lyles' initial comments many NBA players jumped to social media to voice their disgust.

“Somebody help this brother,” Kevin Durant wrote.

“Whatever… I’m smoking buddy in the 200m,” Denver guard Aaron Gordon wrote, insinuating he could beat Noah Lyles in the 200.

“Lol is somebody going to tell him,” Heat big man Bam Adebayo wrote.

NBA superstars Devin Booker and Damian Lillard also couldn’t believe what they heard.

The tide shifted later when the American basketball team failed to even win a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup. Most fans were quick to point out the accuracy of Lyles comments.

If the USA could not secure the bronze medal in the world championships, how could the American basketball league winners call themselves "world champions"? Those sentiments that were echoed by ESPN sports analyst Stephen A. Smith, who had earlier criticized Lyles calling him "ignorant" for his comments in Budapest.

Smith apologized to the track star and said "he was right." He was the only one to apologize for criticizing and mocking Lyles. None of the NBA players or Drake, who were so vocal in their comments against Lyles, have uttered a word about the subject.