"If they got beef then let’s make some hamburgers" - Kendrick Perkins with a hilarious take on the scuffle between Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris

The kerfuffle between Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Miami Heat's Markieff Morris has been in the spotlight lately. Plenty of analysts, former players, fans and legends have been commenting on the situation. Kendrick Perkins is the latest to chime in with his views, saying there was nothing wrong with a little beef in the league.

Nikola Jokic has had multiple scraps with the Morris brothers, with Markieff's brother Marcus Morris usually on the other end. However, the incident during the Nuggets match against the Heat drew widespread attention due to the malicious nature of the fouls on the part of both players. Morris shoved his elbow into Jokic's rib to stop him on a fast break which led to a fuming Jokic barrelling into the forward when he had his back turned. The scuffle led to an incensed Miami Heat roster who waited in the tunnel to confront the Nuggets. Families of both players got involved in a Twitter spat, needlessly escalating the incident.

NBA analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins gave his verdict on the incident, saying that he had no problem with the scuffle and that there was nothing wrong with beefs such as this in the league. Here's what he had to say:

"They have certain guys in the NBA ... that ain't gonna bust a grape in a fruit fight, and ain't gonna pour milk on cereal. ... The Morris twins aren't one of those guys and Jokic is not one of those guys!"

He later tweeted saying that:

"It’s nothing wrong with a lil Beef when it’s comes down to the NBA! I actually have no issue on with happen with Jokic and Morris. If they got beef then let’s make some hamburgers!!! Carry on..."

It isn't surprising to see Kendrick Perkins say he has no problem with scuffles, with him being one of the most hard-nosed players when he played in the league. The NBA, however, will not let incidents such as these slide due to the effect it could have on their reputation considering incidents in the past such as the Malice in the Palace and the Knicks-Nuggets brawl.

Is this the last we have seen of Nikola Jokic's beef with the Morris twins?

Nikola Jokic is not the type of player known to be overly aggressive judging by the reaction of Markieff Morris, who turned his back after fouling him rather than expecting retaliation. However, since Jokic retaliated with what could have been a very dangerous shove considering how Morris' head snapped back, this doesn't look like it is going to die down anytime soon.

To add fuel to the fire, the other Morris twin got into it with the Joker's brothers on Twitter, blowing the beef out of proportion more than it already was. Considering that the Nuggets face the Heat at the end of the month, it will be truly interesting to see how both players handle what would already be a test atmosphere.

The game against the Los Angeles Clippers would be equally interesting, with Marcus Morris not being known to lie down either when it came to beef. Considering where things are at the moment they do not look like they will cool off anytime soon, hopefully it doesn't get uglier from here.

