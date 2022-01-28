"If you got a half a million for me, I'll punch Chuck in his face right now" - Shaquille O'Neal welcomes Draymond Green to Inside The NBA with a hilarious remark

The NBA on TNT's Inside the NBA segment on January 28th saw Shaquille O'Neal welcome Draymond Green with an amusing offer.

While Green was in the process of being introduced by O'Neal as a new special member of the show, fellow panel member and NBA legend Charles Barkley interrupted the pair mid-conversation. What followed was a hilarious exchange that saw O'Neal offer to punch Barkley in the face for a small fee from Green.

"Dray (Draymond Green). I'm not going to congratulate you because I already thought you were a member of the team. You're doing a great job and we love having you there. And, if you got a half a million for me I'll punch Chuck (Barkley) in his face right now. Say I won't."

Draymond returned with a humorous response of his own, albeit declining the offer in the process.

"About a year ago, I would've wired that over to you, big fella. But I can't go against the Chuckster no more, man. Chuck's been great to me. He's helped me out a lot. So I can't do it now. But if you want to, I will laugh at it."

Green's recently announced addition to the show saw more antics from the NBA on TNT's crew. Featuring changes in green room spaces to accommodate the Golden State Warriors forward along with a special relaxation room for the star, Draymond received a lot of love from the NBA on TNT family.

Draymond Green's pairing with Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA

Draymond Green will continue to be an active member of the Golden State Warriors

Inside the NBA has featured many humorous back and forth exchanges between Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley over the years. With one of the best crews on TV, the pairing of two NBA legends has paved the way for some of the most heated but amusing moments on in recent sports TV show history.

Despite the ongoing comical feud however, the dynamic between Shaquille O'Neal and Barkley remains healthy and well-intentioned as both have fun at the other's expense. In addition to O'Neal and Barkley, the Inside the NBA family has grown, with Draymond Green joining the panel as a regular contributor in recent times.

Green, a three-time champion with the Golden State Warriors, also hosts his own talk show called "The Draymond Green Show," which sees NBA players and other guests show up to share their thoughts on matters around the NBA.

Green shares an interesting dynamic with O'Neal. The forward has made claims about him and Warriors teammate Steph Curry being able to take down Shaquille O'Neal and the three-peat LA Lakers in the past.

While O'Neal has fired back with his own comments on how he would presumably handle Green, the relationship between the two continues to be of mutual respect as Draymond considers O'Neal one of his favorite players of all time.

Currently out of the rotation due to injury, Green joins Turner Sports as an active player, who also features as a panel member.

As Green ramps up his recovery to make his return to the Warriors, his activities with the Inside the NBA cast will be something to look forward to.

