“If he’s gonna do all that, his play has to be extraordinary” - Shaquille O'Neal urges James Harden to show he cares and prove he’s a winner even if he continues partying with rappers and going to clubs

After a year of struggling to stay in shape, a slimmed-down James Harden is looking to bounce back with an MVP-type season. “The Beard” proudly declared that he lost 100 lbs and is now raring to remind the NBA of his impressive talents.

On the Big Podcast with Shaq, the Hall of Famer made it clear that he has no issues with Harden’s partying and time spent in strip clubs. However, he cautions the Philadelphia 76ers point guard not to let off-court stuff distract him from his goal of winning a championship:

“In this era, your extracurricular activities are seen much more. I’m not gonna talk about him going out, hanging with rappers. I’ve been into that, that’s what I did.

"However, when I stepped on that court, I still got 28, 30, 40, 50, 60, and I still won championships. If he’s gonna do all that, his play has to be extraordinary.

James Harden has now forced his way out of two star-studded teams. He previously did it with the Houston Rockets and then did it again when he played for the Brooklyn Nets. In both cases, his nightlife was repeatedly brought into question after failing to win a championship with both teams.

After getting out of Houston, “The Beard” missed the start of the Brooklyn Nets training camp to be with rapper Lil’ Baby at a party in Atlanta.

James Harden’s partying with rappers didn’t change when he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons. Just like in Brooklyn, he didn’t have his usual quickness and explosiveness. His ability to get by defenders and compromise opponents’ defense was rarely seen last season despite posting great numbers.

In an ESPN report back in February, senior writers Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne wrote:

“Harden also had to change his lifestyle and help himself. It wasn't lost on teammates that Harden continued his late-night social activities. … Maybe Harden could maintain this lifestyle in his 20s, but it wasn't working now.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne “[James Harden] continued his late-night social habits, especially on the Nets' last Western Conference trip this month”- ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne “[James Harden] continued his late-night social habits, especially on the Nets' last Western Conference trip this month”😬- ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne https://t.co/VZp927jvJ1

James Harden received a ton of flak for partying with rappers after a horrible performance against his former team the Brooklyn Nets

James Harden spent the night partying after losing big to the Brooklyn Nets in March. [photo: ATC]

All eyes were at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly when the visiting Brooklyn Nets were in town to square off against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was James Harden’s first game against the Nets since the trade and Ben Simmons's first appearance in Philadelphia.

With the lights at their brightest, “The Beard” once again wilted, as he has shown for most of his career. Harden struggled to make any impact in the game, finishing the night with 11 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. The 76ers lost by 29 points and were outscored by 30 in Harden's 29 minutes of game action.

My Mixtapez @mymixtapez James Harden partying with Lil Baby & Travis Scott after losing by 29 to the Brooklyn Nets James Harden partying with Lil Baby & Travis Scott after losing by 29 to the Brooklyn Nets 👀 https://t.co/kZlVjITxvh

The All-Star guard looked disengaged during the postgame interview before he was seen partying late into the night.

Stephen A. Smith had this to say about Harden’s hugely frustrating performance and the after-game partying:

"I know this city. ... When you played like you played the other night, you cannot be seen out partying that night like it meant no big deal to you."

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA



"I know this city. ... When you played like you played the other night, you cannot be seen out partying that night like it meant no big deal to you." @stephenasmith to James Harden after his performance against the Nets:"I know this city. ... When you played like you played the other night, you cannot be seen out partying that night like it meant no big deal to you." .@stephenasmith to James Harden after his performance against the Nets:"I know this city. ... When you played like you played the other night, you cannot be seen out partying that night like it meant no big deal to you." https://t.co/hoP3pp9Mbg

James Harden looks to be in great shape in training camp for next season. Shaquille O'Neal was right. Harden better start showing up or he could end up getting run out of town the way Philly did to Ben Simmons.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far