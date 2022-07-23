If he’s the guy who we saw huffing and puffing … That’s probably about how far as they go” - NBA analyst says Philadelphia 76ers’ contender status depends on former All-NBA player rediscovering his old self

The Philadelphia 76ers' biggest priority this offseason was retaining James Harden. They accomplished that when James Harden signed a two-year, $68.6 million deal with the team.

The former MVP has received praise for keeping the team first and taking a $15 million pay cut. However, many have declared that he is longer worth the max deal after an underwhelming season.

Harden is one of the 76ers' most experienced players. They have other big players like Joel Embiid, PJ Tucker and Tyrese Maxey, but their success depends on his performance. Tim MacMahon spoke about how important he is going to be in the team's championship contention on "The Hoops Collective" podcast:

"They have positioned themselves to where if James Harden is some version of Houston ... and if he can be and Embiid is healthy, they're absolutely a championship contender. If he's the guy who we saw huffing and puffing and you know trying to avoid the ball in the playoff series against the Heat then that's probably about how far as they go."

The Philadelphia 76ers have the perfect blend of youth and experience on their roster. James Harden and PJ Tucker have previously played as part of the Houston Rockets. They will certainly be pivotal in their championship run, but Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey are also crucial factors.

arjun @hooparj James Harden. An all time top 10 scorer and playmaker. The best isolation player in NBA history.



They also have Mattisse Thybulle, one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. But his offensive game has been a concern for the team. If he can improve offensively, he will be a player to watch.

The Philadelphia 76ers have a strong unit going into the 2022-23 season. However, their championship aspirations are largely dependent on the team's health.

How important is James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers?

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in basketball. He is also a terrific playmaker and rebounder. Harden averaged 21.0 PPG, 10.5 APG and 7.1 RPG. These are brilliant numbers for the average NBA player, but most expect more from the former MVP.

MVP candidate Joel Embiid leads Philly. Harden and Embiid can be lethal scorers, and stopping them will be tough for opposing defenses.

110, Harden drops his 15th dime to a rim running Embiid...who's up to 35 points @sixers 110, @nyknicks 105 on ABC Harden drops his 15th dime to a rim running Embiid...who's up to 35 points 😳@sixers 110, @nyknicks 105 on ABC https://t.co/zRdOlrhcyW

Harden has shown his commitment to winning by signing for a lower price, which has helped the franchise onboard quality players in free agency. He has already started his preparations for next season.

