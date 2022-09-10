"If I don't agree with your opinion, I'll just swipe you to the right like I'm on Tinder" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up on his attitude while dealing with humiliation and public scrutiny

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal was a force to be reckoned with during his 19-year career. But despite being the most dominant player in the history of the game, Shaq had to deal with much criticism.

O'Neal's road to success was one of the most exciting paths a basketball player could dream of. His imposing, often physical style of play set him apart from other big name centers. Shaq entered the league when big men ruled. Because of his talent and out-of-this-world physical attributes, O'Neal didn't have a hard time adjusting.

Shaq became an All-Star multiple times, a four-time champion and an MVP throughout 19 seasons. These awards are just the tip of the iceberg. But even with his accomplishments and his talent, people often criticize one aspect of his game: his free-throw shooting. The 15-time All-Star wasn't known for his free-throw shooting. He was a career 52.7% shooter from the charity stripe and only had one season where he reached 60% (62.2% in 2002-03). Still, that didn't hinder Shaq from dominating the NBA.

On the "PBD Podcast," the LA Lakers legend shared how he handled the comments from the public during his playing days:

"When you criticize, humiliate me, I'll read it. Oh, that's not true. I blow it off. If it's little true, I try to fix the problem. Everyone has an opinion, and when you respect people like I do, I respect your opinion. If I don't agree with your opinion, I just swipe you to the right like I'm on Tinder. I don't listen to that."

Funny enough, O'Neal was asked about his Tinder reference. The 7-foot-1 center said he used the famous dating app in hopes of getting some company.

"They didn't believe it was me. I put up my whole name. I put on a suit. I was smiling. ... They like, 'It ain't you,'" said Shaq, laughing. "I was trying to get all the girls. Nobody wanted me."

If Shaquille O'Neal made the 75th Anniversary team, why didn't Yao Ming?

Shaquille O'Neal is a pure physical force, while Yao Ming is a big man with a smooth and unblockable jumper.

The selection of O'Neal, who's a Hall of Famer, to the 75th Anniversary team is a no-brainer.

However, Yao Ming had a Hall of Fame career as well but didn't make the anniversary team. As an international player, Yao helped the NBA reach a massive global audience that boosted the players' salaries today. Yao's impact helped bring a ton of Chinese sponsors to the league. This is one of the reasons why teams have the luxury of signing their stars to insane max contracts.

But aside from the help he provided the league in terms of global exposure, Ming had a great career. Although it was cut short due to lower body problems, Ming's years were for the history books. He made the All-Star team eight times, was named All-NBA five times and made the All-Rookie team.

