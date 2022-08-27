"If I didn't get a scholarship, military here we come" - Shaquille O'Neal opens up about athletic scholarships, partners with Papa John's to help college students with their tuition

Shaquille O'Neal will partner with Papa John's to help college students with their tuition. O'Neal knows all about athletic scholarships since he was on one during his three-year stay at LSU. If Shaq did not get that scholarship, he would ended up entering the military.

In an interview with Stephen Graddick IV of Newsy, O'Neal recalled the hardships in trying to obtain a college scholarship. He knew that if he can't get a scholarship, he would join the military. His stepfather, "Sarge" Phillip Harrison, was an army sergeant stationed at Ft. Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas.

"I had an ultimatum of coming out of high school," O'Neal said. "If I didn't get a scholarship, military here we come."

Papa John's operations and pricing optimization manager Chris Deal explained how their project will help college students and even employees. Deal knew first hand how financially difficult it is to study in college.

"When I left school at a young age, I just didn't have the financial ability to pay for it," Deal said. "It's expensive and I had to work full time. So it just wasn't something I was able to do."

While working as a full-time manager, Deal is also studying at Purdue University in of their online courses. He will benefit from Shaq and Papa John's Dough and Degrees program.

"It's going to be huge," he said. "I'll be the first one in my family to have a degree, so that's keeping me going."

Shaquille O'Neal and his educational background

Shaquille O'Neal was at LSU for three years, but left in 1992 to enter the NBA. However, O'Neal promised his mother that he would earn his college degree. He graduated in 2000 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in General Studies. He also minored in Political Science.

The LA Lakers did not stop there as he earned an MBA degree through online courses at the University of Phoenix in 2005. Shaq then became an educational doctorate at Barry University seven years later. That's why his name on Instagram is "Dr. Shaquille O'Neal, Ed.d."

Shaquille O'Neal recalls near-death experience when he was teenager

Shaquille O'Neal was at a speaking event in Australia when he recalled a near-death experience during his teenage years in Germany. O'Neal spent some time in Germany due to his stepfather's job in the military.

During one heavy snowstorm in Germany, Shaq was out drinking with his friends. Their group decided to go on a road trip, but the future NBA star refused to enter the car. The car was involved in an accident shortly thereafter, and there were no survivors.

"They decided to drive in Germany during a winter storm," O'Neal said. "Something told me not to get in the car. I didn't get in the car and everybody in the car passed away."

"After that I was like, You know what? I have to be a leader. I can't just follow guys because I'm trying to be cool.'"

