"If I'm Donald Sterling, I'm picking up the phone and calling my attorney" - NBA analyst calls Robert Sarver's punishment for misconduct soft

The NBA announced earlier this week that Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has been fined $10 million for workplace misconduct. Sarver was also suspended for one year and required to complete a training program on respect.

The NBA made the announcement on Tuesday after the law firm of Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz finished their investigation. The league's report on the investigation confirmed that Sarver used the N-word at least five times in the workplace. He also made misogynistic comments towards female employees and inappropriately touched male employees.

The $10 million punishment is the largest sum the league can fine someone under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

During his one-year suspension, Sarver cannot be present or participate in any activities related to the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury.

Since the announcement, several prominent figures have publicly come out to criticize the punishment given to Sarver.

ESPN commentator Rob Parker called the punishment soft when you compare it to the Donald Sterling situation in 2014. Parker explained that the league was swift in their decision to banish Sterling due to pressure from the LA Clippers players.

"The NBA went way soft on this," Parker said. "If I'm Donald Sterling, I'm picking up the phone and calling my attorney. ... The players applied pressure to the commissioner because they threatened not to play playoff games. I think that sped up the process."

"I want the league to be consistent. If you're gonna do the Black Lives Matter, and you're for social justice and change and all that, then this situation comes. ... I'm dissappointed in the NBA to not put it to a vote to the other owners."

In comparison to Sterling's punishment, Sarver got off easy. Sterling was banned by the NBA for life and was fined $2.5 million. He was also forced to sell the LA Clippers. Steve Ballmer purchased the franchise in August 2014 for $2 billion.

Why did the NBA let Robert Sarver keep the Phoenix Suns?

A lot of people connected to the league are wondering why Robert Sarver is allowed to keep the Phoenix Suns?

Donald Sterling went through a similar scandal in 2014, and the NBA was swift and harsh with their punishment on him. He received a lifetime ban, and was forced to sell the team. Meanwhile, Sarver seemingly got a slap on the wrist for all of his wrongdoings.

According to Jack Baer of Yahoo! Sports, the two situations may appear similar, but are totally different:

Baer pointed out that Sterling was caught on record making racist remarks, while there was no audio or video proof of Sarver's transgressions. As proven in leaked telephone calls, the former Clippers owner had clear issues with African-Americans. But Sarver was only quoting other African-Americans when using racist language.

The final difference was the reaction of NBA players. Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson all spoke out against Sterling. However, no player to this point has called out Sarver or pressured him to sell the team.

