"If I'm LeBron James and Anthony Davis, I'm feeling some kind of way" - Chris Broussard asserts former LA Clippers guard was wrong in throwing a jibe at 2 LA Lakers stars

LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on the receiving end of some rather interesting comments from former LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley. Reacting to those comments, Chris Broussard shed light on why this may not have been the best move.

Patrick Beverley's addition to the LA Lakers has been a fairly controversial matter. Given his relationship with the franchise, as well as with Russell Westbrook, Beverley has earned a bit of a reputation for himself in LA.

While Beverley's arrival has been well-received by the organization, the former Clippers guard made a rather controversial statement at his introductory presser.

Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't.”



"You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't.”(h/t @ClutchPointsApp "You'll be playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis."Pat Bev: "They're gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year, they didn't.”(h/t @ClutchPointsApp) https://t.co/xvZrq14HYU

While the quote could be viewed as an attempt to light a fire under the Lakers' superstars, Chris Broussard had a different say on the matter.

Speaking up on "First Things First", Broussard asserted why he believed Beverley's comments were out of line. While the analyst started off by showing his support for Beverley's addition, he quickly addressed the comment and said:

"This quote was asinine. And if I'm LeBron James and Anthony Davis, I'm feeling some kind of way. Now, ultimately they'll have to laugh it off and not worry about it."

He added:

"This is ridiculous! Michael Jackson did not GET to sing with Tito, okay? Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen did not GET to play with BJ Armstrong, it's the other way around. This is ridiculous. This is the epitome of not knowing your lane."

— "I like the Patrick Beverley move for the Lakers. They needed his grit, his toughness, his defense, his 38% shooting from three. But this quote was asinine." @Chris_Broussard on Beverley saying, 'LeBron and AD are 'gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year': "I like the Patrick Beverley move for the Lakers. They needed his grit, his toughness, his defense, his 38% shooting from three. But this quote was asinine."— @Chris_Broussard on Beverley saying, 'LeBron and AD are 'gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year': https://t.co/ow6nM8zdtJ

With James' annual mini camp coming up soon, the LA Lakers will hope to see him and Davis establish solid chemistry with the new additions.

While Beverley has also issued a challenge to the Lakers' duo, the team will hope to see a spirit of positive competition in place.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will have to set the template for the LA Lakers

LeBron James and Anthony Davis look on at the game

It goes without saying at this point that the LA Lakers are largely dependent on their superstar duo. With LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the floor, the Purple and Gold still look like a competitive unit.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop in transition!



presented by YouTube TV MUST-SEE NBA FINALS GAME 5 ON ABC RIGHT NOW!LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop in transition! #NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV MUST-SEE NBA FINALS GAME 5 ON ABC RIGHT NOW! 🚨📺LeBron James and Anthony Davis connect on the alley-oop in transition! 💥#NBAFinals presented by YouTube TV https://t.co/qPE5t8w3rq

Given the misfortunes the team has faced with injuries over the last two seasons, it will be important to see the two on the floor for a significant amount of time.

In this regard, Patrick Beverley's statement has more value as a challenge than as a jibe.

Beverley has virtually thrown down the gauntlet to the superstar pair. There may be some prevailing concerns that such comments could also be the cause of some internal strife. However, with the mini-camp coming up ahead of the official training camp, it is likely that any existing problems will be nipped in the bud.

