"If I'm the Nets front office, I would not panic and trade KD or Kyrie, for that matter" - NBA analyst reflects on Brooklyn Nets front office's mindset amidst Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving trade drama

Kevin Durant has been constantly making headlines in the offseason since he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The two-time champion met with owner Joe Tsai last week and reiterated his trade request. He put forth a condition before the owner, which could be the only potential way back for him.

KD demanded the firing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. However, Joe Tsai was quick to dismiss these demands as he sent out a tweet expressing his support for the coach and GM. Amidst this turmoil, many believe that Kevin Durant could pull his way out of training camp to force a trade.

Former NBA player Jalen Rose is optimistic about the whole situation. He believes that there could be a possible resolution and the Nets should not panic and trade Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving. Sharing his reasoning, Rose said on NBA Today:

"At some point, we gotta actually get out there and ball...and so here's the scenario for you Big Perk, everybody comes healthy 15 games into the season, the Nets gonna be 12-3 or 11-4, KD gonna be averaging over 30, Kyrie gonna be pushing the same thing and everything is gonna be okay.

"That's truly what I believe, I would allow to happen. If I'm the Nets front office, I would not panic and trade KD or Kyrie for that matter."

For Jalen Rose's take to come into reality, Kevin Durant will have to be with the Nets at the start of the season. If he stays, it could all make sense as with him on the roster, they are one of the best teams in the league. However, only time will tell if KD decides to return to the Nets or stay out until he finds another team.

Can Kevin Durant stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Kevin Durant is adamant about his decision to leave the Nets. A source told Marc Stein that the two-time champ would think about retirement rather than playing for the Nets again. However, KD squashed these rumors quickly by sending out a tweet expressing his desire to continue playing.

The Nets are demanding a big haul in exchange for Kevin Durant. However, a trade has not materialized as very few teams have agreed to said demands. With only a little over a month left before training camp, no team seems to be emerging close to making a trade for KD.

In such a situation, it is highly possible that the Nets will not find suitors for Durant by the time the next season starts. With that being one possibility, KD could return to the Nets for training camp and start the season with them. The team will be looking to have this conversation with him as well and figure out a solution.

Keeping a player who does not want to stay with the team will only create a toxic atmosphere around the team. However, the KD situation is unique and will take some time to resolve.

The team will want to keep his services as he is one of the best players in the league. But it seems highly improbable as he is keen to take his talents elsewhere.

