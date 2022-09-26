“If I wasn’t there, he would’ve obviously been Rookie of the Year” - Ben Simmons looks back at his Rookie of the Year battle with 3x All-Star

Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons shared several stories on the "The Old Man & The Three" podcast. Simmons shed light on his competition with Donovan Mitchell during his rookie season. Redick brought up the topic. He referred to a sweatshirt Donovan Mitchell had worn to a game that had the definition of "rookie" on it.

Ben Simmons was technically a sophomore in the 2017-18 season. The narrative around him being considered a rookie was up for debate. In this regard, Mitchell wanted to push his agenda as a ROTY candidate. When asked whether Mitchell's move bothered him, Simmons responded:

"No. Because it was so pointless. But at that moment it was like everything, you know? Like, for us, it was like, 'I'm going to get it. He's going to get it.' It was a big moment for us. In that moment, that's what we cared about.

"Actually, I didn't really care too much because I felt I was going to be Rookie of the Year. But no, it didn't really bother me. It was fun. Like, it was fun having that little banter with Donovan because he's a great player, and if I wasn't there, he would've obviously been Rookie of the Year."

Bleacher Report NBA @BR_NBA Ben Simmons makes passing highlight worthy Ben Simmons makes passing highlight worthy https://t.co/pwA3nOpnG2

Ben Simmons has become one of the most controversial names in the NBA. Given his criticism, several tend to forget how effective Simmons is when healthy.

Watch the episode with youtu.be/HT1n31Wh0P0 Ben Simmons talks through the ROTY banter between him and Donovan Mitchell.Watch the episode with @jj_redick and @talter Ben Simmons talks through the ROTY banter between him and Donovan Mitchell. Watch the episode with @jj_redick and @talter: youtu.be/HT1n31Wh0P0 https://t.co/3Ch1UPPNQS

While Simmons gave props to Mitchell, he asserted that he knew he would win ROTY. This confidence could be a positive sight for Nets fans as they hope to see Simmons return to action next season.

Ben Simmons has a point to prove next season

Ben Simmons looks on from the Brooklyn Nets bench

After his meltdown in the 2021 playoffs with the Philadelphia 76ers, Simmons was on the receiving end of significant criticism. After being traded to the Brooklyn Nets, the situation remained the same. He sat out the season and the playoffs with injury issues.

The optics haven't been kind to Ben Simmons. His appearance on the "The Old Man & The Three" podcast will help clear some doubts about him. However, he will have much to prove next season.

While he won't necessarily be a scoring or shooting threat, Simmons can still contribute with his rebounding, playmaking and defensive skills.

(via Just a reminder that Ben Simmons is a PROBLEM on defense(via @NBA Just a reminder that Ben Simmons is a PROBLEM on defense 🔥(via @NBA) https://t.co/stRgMy2ZHT

By retaining Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are genuine contenders. With significant offensive firepower, the Nets have provided Simmons with several avenues to succeed.

But are they still a good bet to contend in a loaded East?



weighs in: The Nets return with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and championship aspirations.But are they still a good bet to contend in a loaded East? @joevardon weighs in: theathletic.com/3607501/?sourc… The Nets return with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and championship aspirations.But are they still a good bet to contend in a loaded East?@joevardon weighs in: theathletic.com/3607501/?sourc… https://t.co/lRguoJtgq2

