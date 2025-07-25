  • home icon
"If this was Jayson Tatum he would be arrested" - NBA fans react to Jalen Williams recreating Kobe Bryant's iconic photo after wrist injury

By Arian Kashyap
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:28 GMT
&quot;If this was Jayson Tatum he would be arrested&quot; - NBA fans react to OKC Thunder
"If this was Jayson Tatum he would be arrested" - NBA fans react to Jalen Williams recreating Kobe Bryant's iconic photo after wrist injury

Jalen Williams underwent a successful wrist surgery earlier this month and took the opportunity to recreate Kobe Bryant’s iconic photo. Many fans reacted to the OKC Thunder star imitating Kobe as they dropped their honest thoughts online.

Legion Hoops shared the picture of Williams recreating Kobe's picture on X (formerly Twitter).

"Jalen Williams paying homage to Kobe Bryant. Respect," the caption read.
Fans were quick to react to this tweet, as it received mixed reactions.

"That left is gonna be deadly next year, watch," a fan wrote.
"J–Dub is the best 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Nice to see players paying homage to Kobe Bryant as opposed to the Retired, Ringless Players trying to undermine his rings just for a Kult Sports paycheck," added a second.
"Grown man paying homage to Kobe smh," remarked a third.
"This the corniest s*it ever. ni**a said bring my jammies for me to change into when we get to the gym so I can recreate the Kobe photo and post on sm. 🤡," commented a fourth.

Jayson Tatum, who is famous for recreating pictures from the past, was also mentioned by fans in the comments.

"Jalen Williams: “RESPECT” Jayson Tatum: “LMFAO CORNBALL”," a fan expressed.
"If this was Tatum he would be arrested," added a second.
"Tatum gets murdered for this btw 😭😭😭," responded a third.

Jalen Williams honored Kobe Bryant by recreating a well-known photo from 1996. Just like Kobe, he stood at the free-throw line in pajamas, right hand in a cast, casually taking a shot with his left.

Jalen Williams once expressed his admiration for Kobe Bryant during the OKC Thunder's playoff run

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams expressed his admiration for Kobe Bryant during the OKC Thunder's playoff run. Explaining that he wears the number eight in honor of the Black Mamba, Williams opened up about how Kobe's mentality has helped him in the postseason.

"Yeah, just like the mentality. Obviously, I don't think I play anything like Kobe. I kind of threw that out when I was younger, but the more I get in these positions, the more I understand the way that he was. And I think that's what makes it fun to be in these situations," he expressed.
Williams, alongside MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, helped the OKC Thunder clinch their first NBA title, defeating the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
