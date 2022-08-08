“If Kyrie was 6’6”, you would see Kobe mirrored back at you” - LA Lakers assistant coach compares Kyrie Irving to his idol the late Kobe Bryant 

LA Lakers assistant coach compared Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to the late Kobe Bryant. The latter was a mentor to the five-time NBA All-Star. Bryant also mentioned that Irving was one of his closest mentees in the league, akin to how he shared that relationship with Michael Jordan.

Handy was a developmental coach with the LA Lakers between 2011 and 2013 when Kobe Bryant led the team. He became an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers until 2018 and coached Kyrie Irving. Having worked closely with the two superstars, Handy didn't hesitate to compare the two NBA champions. Here's what he told Basketball Forever's Nick Jungfer:

"If Kyrie was 6’6”, you would see Kobe mirrored back at you.”

Irving has plenty of moves similar to Bryant on the offensive end of the floor. However, there is no comparison between the two defensively. Kobe had 12 All-Defensive team nominations in his career, while Irving has none.

Skill-wise, both have dominated their opponents with creative and unstoppable moves. That is an area that Handy likely considered when drawing comparisons.

Kyrie Irving to LA Lakers looking unlikely this offseason

NBA rumors circling Kyrie Irving getting traded to the LA Lakers have been one of the top stories this offseason. There was belief around the league that the former champion was seeking a move out of Brooklyn. The franchise was against offering Irving a long-term contract.

With the Lakers looking to move Russell Westbrook's $47 million salary, they found an opening to become legitimate contenders by acquiring Irving. However, despite talks with the Nets, the two teams are yet to agree on a transaction.

The LA Lakers have continued to keep tabs on Kyrie Irving's situation. The Brooklyn Nets will reportedly move the five-time All-Star if Kevin Durant gets traded. However, they are finding it tough to find a trade partner for the latter.

Meanwhile, according to SNY TV's Ian Begley, Irving is in a good place with the Nets. It could lead to the LA Lakers exploring other options this offseason. Brooklyn could also be using these reports as leverage to lure the Lakers into trading their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks.

LA has been stubborn, though. They could also add multiple contributing role players at this stage and pursue Irving in free agency next season instead.

