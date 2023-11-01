"If you like d***, you like d***" - 'Thug Life' hitmaker Boosie questions Dwight Howard’s sexual orientation, hints at past legal NDAs

Dwight Howard had some questions coming his way from Boosie Badazz. The 'Thug Life' hitmaker also had plenty to say about the former Los Angeles Lakers' star's sexual orientation. The rapper has been outspoken about openly gay stars, and he urged Howard to come clean about his orientation while adding that it wouldn't hurt his career.

In a no-hold-barred interview on VLAD TV, Boosie was unabashed in his opinions when discussing the recent controversy.

"Confess to the press. Stop playing. Real s**t man, if you like d***, you like d***. You not going to be banned or something."

The 'Wipe Me Down' rapper also had a story to share where he used to date a girl who used to see Howard, and how the latter made them sign legal NDAs.

"I used to see someone who used to date Dwight Howard, and one day I was like, 'do you ever f*** with somebody famous?' And she was like, 'Yeah, I used to talk to Dwight Howard'. He made us sign an NDA, whatever that this. If people be doing that s**t, then you're trying to hide something."

Per Radar Online, Dwight Howard had admitted to taking part in a threes*me in 2021 with a man named Stephen Harper and a transvestite identified as 'Kitty'. But in a recently filed lawsuit that accuses the NBA star of battery and assault, Howard claims the s*x was consensual.

The suit further alleged that Harper agreed to be at Howard’s house but was surprised when “Kitty” — a "cross-dressing man" he described as being in his 40s — showed up and the former All-Star expressed his expectations of a threes*me.

Now, Dwight Howard, who has not seen NBA action since last season, has released a statement quashing the comments in the suit.

Dwight Howard last played in the NBA in the 2021-22 season

Dwight Howard last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 season, averaging 6.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists from 27 games. The season ended badly for LA as they finished with a 33-49 record and failed to make the playoffs.

With no takers in the following season, he inked a deal with the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. With the Leopards, Howard had an instant impact.

The 37-year-old was terrific in the games he played, averaging 23.2 points and 16.2 rebounds per game, but the team failed to do well, ending with a 6-24 run.

Before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, Howard had expressed his wish to join the Sacramento Kings. He even worked out with the Golden State Warriors, but the team did not sign the veteran.

While his performances in Taiwan show he's got what it takes to play ball, the lack of interest and the latest controversy just makes his NBA return that much harder.