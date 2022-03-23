“If you looked at the schedule in advance, you knew this was happening” - Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James’ big performance in Cleveland

LeBron James’ Monday night victory in Cleveland caught the eye of many. Draymond Green shared an Instagram post by “NBA on ESPN” posted Monday that showcased James’ stats. Green shared his opinion on the Lakers' win.

Draymond Green reacts to LeBron James' big night in Cleveland

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green said:

“If you looked at the schedule in advance, you knew this was happening.”

LeBron James is no stranger to dominating in Cleveland, so the assumption from Green makes sense. Cleveland is practically a second home court to LeBron, "The Akron Hammer." He is sure to put on a performance every time he plays there.

Green's comments came after the Lakers beat Cleveland 131-120 behind James' 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists.

James has played more games for Cleveland (849) than the Miami Heat or the Lakers combined, so his success in the city is no surprise.

During his time in Cleveland, he averaged 27.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. With Cleveland, James managed one of the greatest NBA Finals wins of all time. He led the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Success like that is celebrated in the city, and the energy is kept each time he retursn. With James being from Akron, Ohio, the energy for him in Cleveland is always electric.

James thrived from the positivity and had a great night. Almost too great, it seems, as he had a poster dunk over his old friend and teammate Kevin Love.

The LA Lakers (31-41) were in large need of a victory like this, and James delivered.

If you had asked Green, this would have been his prediction. James' return to Cleveland when his teammates needed a morale boost was a recipe for disaster for the Cavaliers.

James is averaging an NBA-leading 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists.

The Lakers (31-41) are in ninth place in the Western Conference with 10 games remaining.

Los Angeles is most likely headed for the Nine-Ten Game of the play-in games, needing to win two games to grab the No. 8 seed in the playoffs.

The Lakers trail the eighth-place LA Clippers (36-37) by 4.5 games. The Seven-Eight Game winner will get the No. 7 seed, with the loser playing the Nine-Ten Game for the last spot.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein