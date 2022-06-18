"If we wouldn't have lost that first game to Iverson ... I would arrogantly say that we are the best team" - Shaquille O'Neal on debate about greatest NBA team of all time

Shaquille O'Neal was the main man for the 2001 LA Lakers that almost swept the postseason. That Lakers team is often mentioned as one of the greatest teams in NBA history. O'Neal believes they would have gone undefeated if it wasn't for Allen Iverson.

In an interview with Complex, O'Neal opened up about the debate about the greatest teams of all time. The four-time champion thinks that it's a fun topic to deliberate, but he would never say the 2001 Lakers are the best team ever. However, he did acknowledge Iverson for exploding in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals.

"If we wouldn't have lost that first game to Iverson," O'Neal said. "And would have went 16-0, then I would arrogantly say that we are the best team. I'm just happy to be in the debate. It's fun sometimes going to the barbershop and hearing, who is the greatest player."

The 2001 Lakers swept the entire Western Conference starting with the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round. They followed that up against the Sarcamento Kings and the San Antonio Spurs. Allen Iverson dropped 48 points in Game 1 of the Finals as the Philadelphia 76ers ended that streak with a 107-101 overtime win.

However, normal service soon resumed for Shaquille O'Neal and the Lakers as they won the next four games to go a stunning 15-1 in the postseasaon. The first round was a best-of-five at the time, so the team needed only 15 wins to win the title. It was also O'Neal's second championship and second Finals MVP.

Other teams in the conversation for the greatest of all time are the 1996 Chicago Bulls, the 2017 Golden State Warriors and the 1987 Lakers. The 1986 Boston Celtics and the 2012 Miami Heat also come up for consideration.

Shaquille O'Neal praises Steph Curry, puts him in top 10 of all time

Steph Curry holding up his first NBA Finals MVP trophy

Before Steph Curry won his fourth championship and first Finals MVP trophy, Shaquille O'Neal already had him in his top 10 players of all time. On ESPN's "First Take," O'Neal said that Curry was already a top 10 player even before his 43-point performance in Game 4.

"When it comes to the greatest shooter of all time, Steph Curry is in there by himself," O'Neal said. "So does that make him top 10? In my opinion, it does. I love the way he plays the game; he plays it with great energy, great passion."

O'Neal continued:

"And you knew that as great of a player as he is, he's going to have a game like that. He needed to have a game like that for them to win. And that's what great players do."

Steph Curry definitely bolstered his case for greatness on Thursday, going level with O'Neal and LeBron James for four NBA titles. With the Warriors built to win in the next few years, there's a chance Curry could surpass the two legends.

