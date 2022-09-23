"If you're my LSU brother, you would have reached out" - Ben Simmons calls out Shaquille O'Neal for criticizing him before understanding his situation

Shaquille O'Neal was one of many vocal critics of Ben Simmons last season. Simmons has now called out O'Neal for lambasting him on national television before knowing about the complete situation.

The two players went to LSU in college, with O'Neil calling Simmons his LSU brother. However, the Brooklyn Nets star was upset that O'Neal didn't bother to ask him what was happening before criticizing him in front of the world.

Simmons shared his reaction to O'Neal's comments while interacting JJ Redick and Tommy Alter on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.

"I think it's kinda ignorant, like Shaq and Chuck (Barkley) sometimes what they're saying," Simmons said. "Because they have a platform to protect us and do good. Obviously, they're supposed to criticize us; we're basketball players. Even Shaq, when I was dealing with everything going on, I actually messaged him, and he put it out."

"I DM'd him and I was like, 'Why are you saying this if you don't even know the story?' Because he always wants to say, 'Yo, we're LSU brothers; you're my brother.' All this, that. If you're my LSU brother, you would've reached out by now, and it’s been months since I've been dealing with this. You ain't reached out once and said like, 'Hey, you okay? Like, what's going on.'"

Despite feeling unhappy with O'Neal, Simmons said that he appreciates Jay Williams for talking to him. Williams had also called out Simmons last season, but after getting in contact with the Nets star, Williams understood what was happening.

Simmons opened up about his struggles with mental health on Redick's podcast. It was a rare interview where he explained his side of things and all the rumors about his departure from the Philadelphia 76ers. He also acknowledged that he could have handled the situation better but has learnt from it.

Both sides appear to be moving on as Simmons looks ready to have a great season with the Nets. Meanwhile, the Sixers have improved their roster this summer. They could make some noise in the Eastern Conference with Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Shaquille O'Neal unapologetic about Ben Simmons comments

Shaquille O'Neal at the PointsBet Built Differently Media Event

Shaquille O'Neal was unapologetic for calling Ben Simmons a "crybaby" last season. O'Neal was in Australia, Simmons' home country, last month and spoke about the Brooklyn Nets star in an interview with the Herald Sun.

The LA Lakers legend knew he was hard on Simmons, as it was his job as an NBA veteran. However, he also praised the 26-year-old player and wished him success in his career.

"He's had personal problems, but I want him to succeed," O'Neal said. 'I've been hard on him because I feel as an elder statesman,it's my job. I know what it takes to get to the top, top, top level, and that guy knows what it takes to be great. He's had some personal problems. I don’t like to measure that, so I wish him well and hope that he can come back strong."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far