"If this was Luka Doncic he would be traded" - NBA fans react to shirtless Nikola Jokic's offseason rafting adventure

Nikola Jokic went viral on Saturday after a video of his offseason adventure surfaced online, sending social media into a frenzy. The Denver Nuggets superstar was seen in full vacation mode - shirtless, sipping a drink and getting ready for a rafting session, looking completely relaxed.

The video was originally shared by Instagram user @drago.sutjeska, who also provided context in the caption. He revealed that the clip was filmed on June 13 at the Tara River Canyon, one of the deepest canyons in Europe.

Fans were quick to react to Jokic’s laid-back offseason vibe, flooding the internet with candid and humorous responses to the three-time NBA MVP's chilled-out look. Several netizens namedropped Luka Doncic while reacting to Jokic's video.

"If this was Luka Doncic he would be traded tomorrow," a fan commented.

NBA Memes @NBAMemes LINK If this was Luka Doncic he would be traded tomorrow 😭

Another fan commented:

Formerly GiannisWorld @GiannisWorld_ LINK This is probably the best conditioned athlete in the league and this what he built like dawg

A fan said:

MFFL NATION @NationMffl LINK If he played for the Mavs, he would’ve been traded right when this video dropped

Another fan said:

Unbiased Mets Fan @TheMetsX LINK This is the ideal male body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. 🏀🐐

A user wrote:

𝒲𝑜𝓁𝓋𝑒𝓈 𝒰𝓅 🐺 @WitDaShift LINK This is his offseason training just for him to average 30 10 10 in the season😭

Another user wrote:

Item Select @ItemSelect_ LINK This man decimates the “most athletic and skilled era” 😂

Nikola Jokic was recently spotted chilling in public pool

Nikola Jokic never fails to pique fans' curiosity with how he spends his offseason away from basketball. While his recent shirtless rafting adventure turned heads on Saturday, it was just the latest in a series of laid-back moments. Just a week earlier, the Denver Nuggets superstar was spotted relaxing by a public pool, thoroughly enjoying himself in the company of a few others.

Jokic came tantalizingly close to securing his fourth MVP award but ultimately finished as the runner-up to OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Serbian big man delivered a phenomenal 2024-25 NBA regular season, averaging 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals across 70 games, putting up numbers that were nothing short of historic.

However, his production took a slight dip in the playoffs, where the Nuggets were edged out by the Thunder in a grueling seven-game series. Jokic still managed to post strong postseason stats, averaging 26.2 points, 12.7 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game. The former NBA champion is now expected to return to action when the 2025-26 season tips off later this year.

