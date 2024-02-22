“If Magic Johnson never diagnosed with AIDS”: Shannon Sharpe doubles down on controversial analogy, draws Tiger Woods parallel

Shannon Sharpe added further fuel to his recent controversy regarding Magic Johnson’s HIV diagnosis. Back in 1991, the LA Lakers legend made a groundbreaking HIV announcement that effectively led to the end of his career.

Sharpe recently claimed that Magic was able to become the face of the NBA because he was a ‘family man’ and was in a relationship. This brought forth a range of reactions, with fans claiming that Johnson, with his sexual history and HIV diagnosis, was never really seen in the same kind of light that, for example, LeBron James is.

However, Sharpe explained that he was trying to make sense of how Magic Johnson never cared about his image. He compared the situation to Tiger Woods, noting that Johnson’s history would have gone completely unnoticed had he never been diagnosed.

Hence, Sharpe believes that Johnson would have continued to be the face of the NBA had his diagnosis never come out. Here's what he said during a recent appearance on his "Nightcap" podcast:

"If it, if, if it didn't matter. Why was the scrutiny so great on Tiger Woods? Because he sold an image. He was this wholesome guy married with two kids. ...

"They saw a black man did that to a white woman and all holy hell, when there had been black men cheating on their black lives for the longest. And they never said a word and it never caused discount of outcry.

"What I was trying to say, like the image, because you're like, you didn't know that until, if Magic had never been diagnosed with AIDS, nobody would've knew Magic history."

Magic Johnson has been a bonafide AIDS activist over the last few decades and might disagree, as many would say that it was his skills and on-court performances that led him to becoming the face of the NBA.

Shannon Sharpe’s deep dive into Magic Johnson’s history

Shannon Sharpe had his fair share of detractors for the comments on the internet, such as TNT's Charles Barkley. He felt that Johnson’s legacy was independent of his diagnosis.

However, for Sharpe, it was about the impact of the diagnosis and the fact that his rising stock concerning the league came after the announcement was made, back in 1991. While Johnson had not been able to return to the NBA due to the stigma, Sharpe was still adamant in his claims:

“Magic might have been doing what he was doing, but the fans didn't know. Sponsors didn't know. There might have been other players that have been the face of the league, but nobody knew what they were doing.”

Regardless, Magic Johnson went down as one of the best players of the LA Lakers franchise. He won five NBA championships and is still regarded as one of the best shooting guards the league has ever seen. Hence, even if his stock dropped, it was only temporary, as Johnson has gone on to make a successful career in multiple fields, including business.