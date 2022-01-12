“There’s been 2 guys that’s been able to do what he’s done: Magic Johnson in the NBA Finals and Bron” – Shannon Sharpe praises LeBron James for mastering center position

LeBron James has been a revelation while playing as a center for the the LA Lakers recently. An argument could be made that he is currently one of the best centers in the NBA.

The red-hot Memphis Grizzlies snapped the Lakers' season-best, four-game winning streak Sunday night. Los Angeles (21-20) visits the Sacramento Kings (16-27), who have lost five straight games, on Wednesday night.

Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe talked about how impactful James has been as a center during Wednesday's edition of "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed." Sharpe said:

"I believe in the history of the ball game there's been two guys that can do what he's did, and I've seen one of them do it and that's Magic Johnson. I saw him do it in (Game 6 of) the (1980) NBA Finals."

After talking about how much basketball has evolved, citing examples of how big men do not post up anymore, Sharpe pointed out how that has helped James be successful as a center.

"Now, basically, it's positionless basketball, and it's allowed LeBron James to play the five spot," Sharpe said. "We know, in his younger days, he could guard one through five. I saw him take Derrick Rose the year he won the MVP. He's the point guard; I saw LeBron take him in the playoffs, and neutralize him.

"I've seen LeBron step in and play the five, and guard Tim Duncan in an NBA Finals. So, there's no question his versatility on the defensive end."

"Now, he can't play like that now as he's gotten 37 years of age, but for what he's doing offensively, it's to be commended. Right now, if you make me say it, I'll say he's the third-best center in the NBA, behind Jok (Nikola Jokic), (Joel) Embiid, and then LeBron."

What James has achieved playing as a center in Year 19 has been sensational even though it will take a toll on his body. Sadly, the Lakers have not gotten the same level of production from him on the defensive end as he is not willing to put his body on the line and risk being sidelined for an extended period.

LeBron James has a 5-2 record while playing center this season

The Lakers struggled to win games when playing Anthony Davis, DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard at center this season. Given the team's performance, coupled with Davis sustaining a knee injury, James took over at center. That move led the Lakers to four consecutive victories for the first time this season.

It was a great opportunity to make it five in a row at Crypto.com Arena, but the Lakers could not quell the streaking Grizzlies led by Ja Morant.

With a 5-2 record, there is hope James can continue to lead the team to victories while playing center. Sitting seventh in the Western Conference is not ideal for the Lakers, especially since they put together a roster with the singular purpose of competing for the 2022 championship.

In 29 starts, LeBron has led the Lakers to 16 wins, and five of them came while he was filling the center position. LBJ has been the league's top scorer in the last month. He averages 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.8%.

