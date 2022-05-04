“If this meets the criteria of a Flagrant 2, then the NBA is in trouble.… Steve Kerr give me a effing break” - Skip Bayless says Dillon Brooks’ ejection in Game 2 was a flat out joke

On Fox Sports' "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed," co-host Skip Bayless believed that it was the wrong call from the officials to eject Dillon Brooks. He believes that the game is being ruined by such calls from the referees. Bayless said:

"If this meets the criteria of a Flagrant 2, then the NBA is in trouble, because the game is about to be ruined because that was a flat-out joke. Cause you cannot take stars out of big playoff games.

"That was barely a Flagrant 1 in my book. Steve Kerr give me a effing break because I have not heard anything like the crying of Steve Kerr. Steve Kerr coaches the dirtiest player in basketball named Draymond Green."

Brooks was subject to intense debate among fans as his ejection from Game 2 drew mixed reactions.

Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after hitting Gary Payton II on the back of the head while he was mid-air. The Warriors' defensive stalwart had a clear path to the basket, but was brought down by Brooks.

The play resulted in Payton breaking his arm and being taken out of the game. In Game 1, Draymond Green was ejected for a foul on Brandon Clarke and in Game 2, it was a Grizzlies player.

How important is Dillon Brooks to the Grizzlies?

Brooks in action against the Denver Nuggets.

Dillon Brooks has gone from the fringes of the Memphis Grizzlies roster to an irreplaceable figure in the starting five over the last two seasons. His relentless work ethic and tenacity on both ends has made him a key figure for the franchise.

Brooks missed more than half the season, but remains a vital piece. He averaged 18.4 points per game on 43.2% shooting and 84.9% from the free throw line.

While the numbers don't necessarily give enough credit to Brooks, his ability on the defensive end is truly remarkable. He is one of the best two-way players in the league and, more often than not, guards the opposition's best player.

Brooks, along with the likes of Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, are vital pieces around which the Memphis Grizzlies have built their team.

They could very well challenge for the championship in a year or two with these young bucks gaining more experience in the postseason.

