“If Michael Jordan and Lebron James formed into one player at 38”- NBA fans react to Lionel Messi joining Inter Miami

Lionel Messi set the sporting world on fire when he announced he was leaving PSG to join Inter Miami on Wednesday. Of course, it wasn't just soccer fans who reacted to the news. NBA fans were also in awe of another global star heading for South Beach.

Twitter user @Arthur_Bogosian said that Messi's move to the USA is similar to "if Michael Joran and LeBron James formed into one player at 38."

While Messi is undoubtedly the most talented soccer player on the planet and has been for nearly two decades, it's unlikely that his skillset is so immense that it would take two legendary NBA players to match his greatness.

Still, Messi's move to the MLS will do wonders for the growth of the game on American shores and will ensure the USA has another global superstar athlete in its ranks. It's also likely that we begin to see NBA players taking in an Inter-Miami game during the soccer season. Many NBA players have already made the trips to England and Spain to look around elite European stadiums.

On the flip side, we will probably see Lionel Messi attending multiple basketball games – most likely the Miami Heat, as he gets accustomed to life in America.

LeBron James is linked with Dallas Mavericks trade

According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Kyrie Irving is interested in the Dallas Mavericks moving to acquire LeBron James.

"A new twist has emerged in the LeBron James-Kyrie Irving reunion plot, as league sources have told Bleacher Report Irving wants the Dallas Mavericks to explore trading for LeBron James this offseason to create a Big 3 alongside himself and Luka Doncic," Haynes wrote on Monday.

"The Mavericks were preparing to make an offer for James last season when the Lakers were spiraling, sources say, despite James being ineligible for a trade last season due to the date of his extension. ... A James trade to Dallas would first require a trade request.

"James has a great relationship with head coach Jason Kidd and assistant coach Jared Dudley."

However, it appears unlikely that LeBron James will be heading to the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. One primary reason why LeBron will likely stay with the LA Lakers is that his son, Bronny James, recently committed to USC.

As such, it would make sense that LeBron would rather stay in California so that he could attend Bronny's games. Furthermore, there will also be multiple cap-related issues the Mavericks would need to figure out in order to acquire LeBron. Plus, the 38-year-old superstar would need to request a trade from the Lakers.

However, there's no telling whether general manager Rob Pelinka would be amenable to allowing his team's star player to leave, especially after rebuilding the roster around him at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

LeBron James played 55 regular-season games for the LA Lakers this year, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists while shooting 50% from the field and 32.1% from deep.

