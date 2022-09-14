"If you pinch me, I was like, 'Please, I hope I don't wake up'" - LeBron James fondly recalls playing pickup games with Michael Jordan and other NBA pros back when he was just 16 years old

In a recent video released by Bleacher Report, LA Lakers superstar LeBron James recalled a pickup game he played against Michael Jordan. Playing against NBA pros at the tender age of 16, James shared his experience of playing against MJ.

For a large part of his career, LeBron James has been one of the most dominant players in basketball. Becoming a force of nature shortly after joining the league, James is widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time.

However, the LA Lakers superstar found himself in a very different situation when faced up against NBA players early in his career. Speaking alongside Maverick Carter, LeBron James recalled a time when he played against Michael Jordan and Antoine Walker in a pickup game.

James mentioned that he didn't get to play for the first hour:

"You know, I'm 16. Young guy sitting there just waiting my turn. To be honest, I didn't even think I would get the opportunity to play."

However, James eventually got his turn as the older veterans would decide to sit out. With the chance to share the court with Jordan, James expressed how the situation felt like a dream:

"You know, for me to be on the court, sophomore in high school, with my favorite player of all time and it was like, this can't be real man. If you pinch me, I was like, please, I hope I don't wake up."

In a pickup game that featured the likes of Jerry Stackhouse, Paul Pierce, Kenny Smith, Ron Artest, and Jamal Crawford, Michael Jordan and Antoine Walker were like captains for the two teams.

Maverick Carter also mentioned a hilarious Jordan moment from the game. He said:

"Mike hit a game winner in the game, just like Bron said. With the follow through. The same Utah followed through and was like, that's why they pay me $33 million to do this. I'll never forget that."

James then recollected a time in his rookie season where he teamed up with Michael Jordan at his camp. With the duo playing pickup for an hour or so, their team was unbeaten.

The LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT debate continues

The GOAT debate in basketball is one of the most heated topics of discussion in the basketball community. Many fans and analysts continue to offer opinions on this.

With six championships and a 6-0 Finals record, many believe Jordan is the GOAT.

Meanwhile, LeBron James has been touted as the greatest due to his natural talent, dominance and longevity.

Although LeBron James hasn't had the same success in the Finals as Michael Jordan, he has been very successful in his own right with four rings.

Both players played in different eras and impacted the game differently. However, with James on the verge of surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's All-Time Scoring list, the GOAT debate may heat up once again.

